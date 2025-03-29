Virginia Tech Football: Hokies get new win totals projection for 2025 season
With spring practice just underway for the Hokies, there is still a lot of uncertainty over the future of this Virginia Tech squad under Brent Pry.
In three years with Virginia Tech Pry has compiled a 16-21 record. After last year's disappointing season, the Hokies were faced with as much turnover as you could imagine. There are new coordinators on both sides of the ball, new players and new schemes coming to Blacksburg.
The Hokies are bringing in 19 new players ranging from different spectrums of college football all adding to the speculation of whether or not this will finally be the breakout year for Virginia Tech football.
Last year both CBS projected the Hokies lines at over 8.5 wins, in a team where the Hokies were returning so much production, obviously things fell well below the standards as Tech barely mustered a bowl game last season.
Below is CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson's projections.
Wins: ODU, Wofford, Wake Forest, Cal, Louisville, at Virginia
Losses: South Carolina, Vanderbilt, at NC State, at Georgia Tech, at Florida State, Miami
Analysis: Back-to-back games against SEC opponents makes for a tough start to a pressure-packed season for Brent Pry, who had the Hokies bowling again in 2024 but fell short of preseason expectations with a 6-7 record. Virginia Tech showed multiple times how close the Hokies were to being one of the best teams in the league, but the inability to convert those close calls against quality competition into wins was troubling. We're calling for at least one victory Virginia Tech in an underdog spot, but mostly a season of holding serve that ends in a bowl but maybe not the one that Hokies fans are hoping for given Year 3 of Kyron Drones in Blacksburg. Pick: Under 6.5 wins (-134)
It is hard to disagree with a lot of what Patterson says. The Hokies have a poor record in one-score games, going 0-5 in those tight-knit games last season. As previously mentioned the Hokies are bringing in new coordinators in Sam Siefkes and Phillip Montgomery for their defensive and offensive positions.
The biggest question will revolve around whether Pry and his now more experienced staff can close out these close games. Last season, the Hokies could have easily been winners over Vanderbilt and Miami, with late leads in both those games. If Tech had won those two games, the season's momentum could have been flipped, and there could have been talks of real progression rather than regression, as last year's record shows.
Regardless of the past, Tech must show why there is promise for a better future under coach Pry, and with the clock slowly ticking on how much time he has left, it is key things change sooner rather than later.
