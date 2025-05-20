How to Watch: Hokies on Deck For ACC Tournament
Durham, North Carolina, will host the ACC tournament for the 14th time in history, which will feature all 16 teams from the ACC.
On Tuesday, the 9-16 seeds will open up the competition with four matchups--starting with No.9 Miami taking on No.16 Cal at 9 a.m.
The full slate for Tuesday's opening round:
- Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 16 Cal, 9 a.m. ACC Network
- Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Stanford, 1 p.m. ACC Network
- Game 3: No. 10 Pitt vs. No. 15 Louisville, 5 p.m. ACC Network
- Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Boston College, 9 p.m. ACC Network
The Hokies finished regular season play with a series clash against the in-state foe, the Virginia Cavaliers. A series in which Tech looked to garner momentum heading into postseason play.
Instead, the Cavaliers played villain on senior day, defeating the Hokies on the final day of regular season action, cementing a fifth-straight ACC series loss for Tech heading into the ACC tournament.
The Hokies are led by Brett Renfrow on the mound and Sam Tackett at the plate, along with duties patrolling the outfield. The two Tech players to receive all-ACC team nominations for stellar play this season.
Waiting for the Hokies in round one of the ACC tournament, a first timer to the show--the Stanford Cardinal. A decorated west-coast program fresh off a College World Series appearance in 2024, looking to earn a reputation in the cross-country conference.
Stanford finished the overall campaign above .500, yet, similar to the Hokies, failed to reach this threshold in conference play.
Both squads have knocked off ranked foes on the season, the Hokies swept No.16 Wake Forest near the beginning of ACC competition in March. But more recently, the Cardinal swept the ACC regular season title chances directly under the feet of the NC State Wolfpack in a regular season-ending series.
No.5 Clemson awaits the winner of Tuesday's action on Wednesday--posing a tough competition for either team as the Tigers look to claim their first tournament victory since 2023.
With the Hokies' sub-stellar regular season, the only hope to extend the season to the round of 64 NCAA tournament will be to plow through five grueling games of relentless ACC competition.
Tech head coach John Szefc is still in search of a piece of hardware that matches his 2022 Regular Season ACC trophy. Can this be the year Tech makes a run?
