HUGHES: With Its Backs Against The Wall For The First Time In 2026, Virginia Tech Pulled Through

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech nearly let Saturday's affair get away. Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie had accounted for all but 12 of his team's 261 yards. Of the Eagles' 150 rushing yards, McKenzie totaled 138 of them.

Yet, the Hokies (4-0, 1-0 ACC) came through. They'll enter their Friday night fray with Pitt in possession of an undefeated record and with a fighting chance at the AP Top 25 if they can win. But for the first three weeks of the James Franklin era, Virginia Tech hadn't needed to answer the kind of question that can define a season.

The Hokies had handled VMI, avenged last year's loss to Old Dominion, and snapped their 15-game losing streak against Power Four nonconference opponents with a victory over Maryland. At 3-0, Virginia Tech had plenty of reasons to feel encouraged about its direction, but it hadn't faced a situation in which its undefeated record genuinely hung in the balance late in a game.

Boston College, coming off a 2-10 campaign, wasn't supposed to represent the Hokies' most difficult obstacle through four weeks. Yet with 11:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles held a 14-6 advantage amid a blustery affair, and Virginia Tech was staring down the possibility of beginning ACC play with a loss.

The Hokies had their backs against the wall. And for the first time under Franklin, they had to prove they could fight their way out. They did precisely that, escaping with a 21-14 victory and improving to 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

"There's part of me that's going to say this wasn't the prettiest win, but there's part of me that says it was as pretty as it gets," Franklin said.

Virginia Tech's previous victories provided tangible evidence of the program's progress, but Saturday offered a different kind of examination. The Hokies couldn't rely on building an early lead and protecting it. They couldn't expect the opposing offense to disappear, nor could they count on ideal conditions to facilitate their passing attack, which was built around short- to medium-distance throws. They had to find another way.

That way, as it turned out, ran through Jeffrey Overton Jr.

The sophomore running back delivered the finest performance of his collegiate career, rushing for 209 yards and becoming Virginia Tech's first 200-yard rusher since Bhayshul Tuten accomplished the feat against Boston College in 2024. Overton's performance wasn't merely the product of one spectacular run, either. He provided Virginia Tech with a reliable offensive presence throughout an afternoon in which the Hokies desperately needed one.

The running back scored a touchdown from 76 yards out to give Tech a 21-14 advantage it never relinquished, but he also made five other double-digit gains, including two other rushes that went for 15-plus.

Franklin spoke afterward on Overton had increased his weight 22 pounds since the head coach arrived in Blacksburg, all while maintaining — and potentially improving — his speed. Still, Overton's success wouldn't have been possible without an offensive line that entered the afternoon shorthanded and encountered additional adversity as the game progressed.

Franklin highlighted Troutman's first collegiate start, Howland's effort and Laith's willingness to play out of position. With multiple starters unavailable and Brody going down during the contest, Virginia Tech was forced to rely on players who hadn't necessarily been expected to shoulder such significant responsibilities.

That might be the most encouraging aspect of the entire afternoon. Virginia Tech didn't have all of its preferred personnel available, yet it found enough production from its reserves to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit.

With Ayden Greene unavailable, wide receiver Marlion Jackson received an expanded opportunity and made the most of it, hauling in three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Franklin praised the receiver's ability to secure catches confidently in wet conditions, noting that his movement skills had impressed the coaching staff since his arrival.

The Hokies, though, once again failed to fully capitalize on Que'Sean Brown's explosiveness in the return game, settling for a field goal after his field-flipping punt return. The offense went backwards despite inheriting excellent field position, leaving points on the field in a game in which every scoring opportunity mattered.

McKenzie's effectiveness on the ground was another concern. His ability to escape pressure and exploit Virginia Tech's defensive gaps repeatedly extended Boston College's opportunities, culminating in the fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Hokies in an eight-point hole. Those issues will not disappear simply because Virginia Tech found a way to win.

Franklin has repeatedly emphasized the importance of finishing games, and the Hokies had been outscored 27-18 across the second halves of their previous two contests. Against Boston College, they finally delivered the kind of late-game performance their head coach had been seeking.

"We finished strong today in the fourth quarter and we hadn't necessarily done that," Franklin said.

For one afternoon, though, the Hokies demonstrated something that couldn't have been established through three comparatively comfortable victories. They could take a punch.

They could respond when the circumstances turned against them. And they could find a way to win without playing their best football. Virginia Tech had its backs against the wall in Chestnut Hill. Instead of folding, the Hokies came through.