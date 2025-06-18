In-State Offensive Tackle Buddy Wegdam Commits To Virginia Tech
This morning, Virginia Tech landed offensive tackle Buddy Wegdam. Wegdam, who slots in at 6-6, 280 pounds, is the fifth member of the Hokies' 2026 recruiting class as of today. Wegdam is also Tech's third in-state commit, alongside linebacker Joshua Pittman and defensive edge Kamren Johnson.
Wegdam visited Virginia Tech on May 30 and also visited NC State on June 12 prior to his commitment to the Hokies. Wegdam procured four Power 4 offers — Duke, Michigan State, the Wolfpack and the Hokies — and ultimately decided to commit to Blacksburg.
According to 247Sports' Evan Watkins, Virginia Tech offensive line coach Matt Moore made a personal visit down to Woodberry Forest to tender an official offer. That level of effort reflects how highly the Hokies prioritized Wegdam in a in a class that still needs both volume and impact players.
Wegdam is the second player from Woodberry Forest in as many years to come to Blacksburg, joining defensive back Sheldon Robinson from last year's class. 247Sports ranks Wegdam No. 39 in the state of Virginia.
Wegdam's biggest strength is his positional flexibility. While he played left tackle in high school, he'll likely play offensive tackle at the collegiate level and his combination of height, reach and raw strength gives Tech a moldable piece with long-term potential.
Though this recruiting cycle has been a struggle — most notably, four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren's decommitment on June 12
— Wegdam's commitment is at least a small step forward. However, Virginia Tech remains dead last in 247's 2026 ACC class rankings and 91st overall.
The Hokies have just five commitments — fewer than any other team in the conference — and only three of those are rated as three-star prospects. It’s a reality that reflects both the program’s current uncertainty and the urgency needed to gain momentum on the trail.
Though Wegdam's commitment to the Hokies is a small step in the right direction, there remains a great deal of work to do on Tech's end to escape the recruiting cellar of the ACC this cycle.