All Hokies

Live Updates: No.15 Virginia Tech vs No. 9 FSU Softball, Game Three Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Seminoles?

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics

From our own Kaden Reinhard

The ACC number one overall seed will come down to a top-15 matchup between the No.15 Virginia Tech Hokies (39-10, 17-6 ACC) and the No.9 Florida State Seminoles (44-7, 18-2).

The Hokies and Seminoles have been riding one and two atop the ACC all season, and it has been to nobody's surprise. Florida State has accounted for seven of the last ten ACC regular season titles, and the Hokies have one as well in that stretch. From the moment the schedule was announced, the feeling that this series could have a major impact on the season was clear, and it seems the whole season has been leading up to this.

Stellar win streaks from both squads have propelled their momentum all season. A season-best 14 from the Seminoles would be a mark any team would be proud to accomplish. Tech ran a win streak up to a nation-leading 17 games before falling victim to Pitt on the road.

Can Virginia Tech bounce back from a poor game one and two performance and defeat the Seminoles?

Virginia Tech Lineup:

First Inning

FSU snags an early 1-0 advantage.

Related Links:

Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Pittsburgh, Game Three Score

Virginia Tech Softball: Lemley and McMillan Taken in First Round of AUSL Draft

Published |Modified
Connor Mardian
CONNOR MARDIAN

Connor is a recent graduate from the esteemed Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech. He first found himself writing for recruiting database Rivals.com for just about two years before moving to Virginia Tech On SI. Connor has interviewed some of the highest-ranking members of Virginia Tech Athletics and looks to one day be a full-time writer covering Manchester United, his favorite soccer team.