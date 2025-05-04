Live Updates: No.15 Virginia Tech vs No. 9 FSU Softball, Game Three Score
From our own Kaden Reinhard
The ACC number one overall seed will come down to a top-15 matchup between the No.15 Virginia Tech Hokies (39-10, 17-6 ACC) and the No.9 Florida State Seminoles (44-7, 18-2).
The Hokies and Seminoles have been riding one and two atop the ACC all season, and it has been to nobody's surprise. Florida State has accounted for seven of the last ten ACC regular season titles, and the Hokies have one as well in that stretch. From the moment the schedule was announced, the feeling that this series could have a major impact on the season was clear, and it seems the whole season has been leading up to this.
Stellar win streaks from both squads have propelled their momentum all season. A season-best 14 from the Seminoles would be a mark any team would be proud to accomplish. Tech ran a win streak up to a nation-leading 17 games before falling victim to Pitt on the road.
Can Virginia Tech bounce back from a poor game one and two performance and defeat the Seminoles?
Virginia Tech Lineup:
First Inning
FSU snags an early 1-0 advantage.
