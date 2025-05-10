Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Mercer Game One Score
The Virginia Tech Hokies 27-22 (11-16) are set to take on Mercer 31-20 (10-8) for a short two-game series set to take place over Saturday and Sunday.
For the Hokies, they are in the midst of dreadful 2-8 stretch which has seen Tech drop each of its last six games since April 26th, their last win was over the Duke Blue Devils in a thrilling 9-8 win.
Over the last 10 games the Hokies were outscored 51-78. Since their last win over the Blue Devils, the Hokies have had a problem keeping opponents quiet when runs start to file in. If the Hokies give up a run or two per inning, it feels like the floodgates open and it feels like a ton of runs come in and put the game to bed.
Tech has batted a poor .275 batting average, which sits fourth from the bottom in the ACC. The Hokies have also rung in 353 runs which places eighth in the conference. On defense, Tech manages the sixth-worst ERA with a 5.31 ERA. The Hokies also hold the fourth-worst batting average against with a .266.
For Mercer, their season, they are continuing on a stretch of good seasons which hasn't seen the team go .500 or under since 2009.
The Bears currently post the sixth-worst batting average in the conference with a .280, although, Mercer does sit second in the Southern Conference with 70 home runs, showcasing an ability to push the ball out of the park. On defense, the Bears tally the second-best ERA in the Southern at just 4.72.
The Hokies will have a tough two-day test, but now is as good and as necessary of a time as ever as Virginia Tech must write their regular season off well, which could begin with a strong series this weekend.
Virginia Tech Lineup
First Inning
Both teams are feeling it out thus far, score reads 0-0.
Second Inning
Just one runner on base through the opening two frames. Score reads 0-0.
Third Inning
Despite Mercer getting runners on all three bases, the Bears nor the Hokies can add any runs. 0-0.
Fourth Inning
Neither side can tally any runs as momentum has slowed down for both sides. 0-0.
Fifth Inning
Just one player over the last two innings for either side has touched first base. 0-0.
Related Links: