Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Stanford ACC Tournament Score
How are the Hokies doing against the Cardinal?
For the Virginia Tech Hokies, it all comes down to this. In order for the Hokies to reach the NCAA Tournament, an impressive showing is required. However, first up is a test against, newly added ACC school, Stanford.
Virginia Tech Lineup:
First Inning
Both sides struggle to gain any opening momentum in this must-win. 0-0.
Second Inning
The Cardinal tally the first run of the night, yet neither team can pose any threat. 0-0.
Third Inning
Both teams get on the board, Stanford adds a run thanks to a wild pitch, while a Lutterman double brings in Pittman. 1-1.
