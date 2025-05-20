All Hokies

Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Stanford ACC Tournament Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Cardinal?

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics

For the Virginia Tech Hokies, it all comes down to this. In order for the Hokies to reach the NCAA Tournament, an impressive showing is required. However, first up is a test against, newly added ACC school, Stanford.

Virginia Tech Lineup:

First Inning

Both sides struggle to gain any opening momentum in this must-win. 0-0.

Second Inning

The Cardinal tally the first run of the night, yet neither team can pose any threat. 0-0.

Third Inning

Both teams get on the board, Stanford adds a run thanks to a wild pitch, while a Lutterman double brings in Pittman. 1-1.

