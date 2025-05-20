Virginia Tech Baseball: Two Hokies Accumulate All-ACC Team Selections
On Monday, each conference announced the recipients of the all-conference awards. Sam Tackett and Brett Renfrow earned All-ACC nominations for their play this season.
Brett Renfrow started the Hokies honors, taking home a third-team nomination, while Tackett brought home honors of gracing the All-ACC second team.
Tackett's electric start to his redshirt-senior campaign only allowed two options. Come back down to Earth, or leave Blacksburg witness to one of the greatest collegiate seasons ever.
After two months of play, including starting competition within the ACC, Tackett was batting over .400 with double-digit home runs.
Tackett led the unranked Hokies in a sweep over Wake Forest on the opposite side of the ball, reaching the SportsCenter Top 10 Plays list with a home run robbery against the Demon Deacons.
Tackett could not keep this pace up all season, yet Tackett ended the regular season ranked among the top 10 ACC sluggers with 14 home runs, batting .314 with 58 hits, 10 doubles, 42 runs, 44 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.
This is the fifth straight year Tech has had an outfielder garner All-ACC team honors. Tackett has been responsible for more duties than just patrolling the outfield and robbing homers--splitting time at first base to help alleviate injury problems the Hokies faced throughout the 2025 season.
Renfrow, the sophomore, had large expectations riding off an impressive season on the bump in his freshman campaign--already named as a top 40 prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft.
The series opener for Tech would typically mean Renfrow would be on the bump, ball in hand. Gathering momentum in the opening frame for the Hokies, especially in the series on the road against Wake Forest, giving up two runs in six innings in the opener.
Renfrow led the Hokies on the mound with 68.2 innings pitched and 74 strikeouts--so he will be sure to bounce back in the ACC tournament on Tuesday after getting hit around by the Virginia Cavaliers in the last outing of the season.
The cross-country Stanford Cardinal, in their first ACC tournament, take on Tech in the opening round of play on Tuesday.
The Hokies remain searching for tournament hardware to pair with the regular season title in the trophy room. With Renfrow providing pivotal innings on the mound and Tackett leading the Hokies at the plate. Look out for the high-seeded Hokies to make a potential run in the tournament on the backs of these two stars.
First pitch for the Hokies in the win-or-go-home tournament is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with coverage available on the ACC Network and ESPN+.
Related Links
How to Watch: Hokies on Deck For ACC Tournament
2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Preview and Predictions
Son of former Hokie receiver earns Virginia Tech scholarship offer