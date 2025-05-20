Virginia Tech Football: What we learned from Virginia Tech's 2025 offensive transfer haul
Since Virginia Tech finished last season 6-7, massive changes were called in order to shift the narrative in a more positive direction.
Fourth-year head coach Brent Pry marked a sub-.500 record last year for the second time in his three full seasons.
Since Pry's 24-10 loss to Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen departed the program to take up the offensive line coaching post at Ohio State, and the Hokies replaced him with offensive guru Philip Montgomery.
Montgomery culminated one of the most explosive offenses in NCAA history as offensive coordinator of the Baylor Bears.
For four straight seasons with the Bears, Montgomery called plays for an offense ranked among the nation’s best. In 12 games in 2014, Baylor's 581.3 yards per game and 48.8 points led the nation. The Bears also led the nation in total offense in 2013 (618.8 ypg) and ranked second in both 2012 (572.2) and 2011 (587.1)
After Baylor, Montgomery took up the pole position at Tulsa, where he finished 43-53 record over eight years, despite leading the Golden Hurricanes to four bowl appearances. Montgomery then moved to Auburn as offensive coordinator, yet he left the program after just one year and then moved to the UFL side, the Birmingham Stallions, before taking the Virginia Tech job in February.
Virginia Tech has since added 11 offensive transfers, including five bulky transfers, to bolster a mediocre Tech offensive line. Four of which followed new offensive line coach Matt Moore to the Hokies.
Tech has also tallied new wideouts in Tennessee transfer Cameron Seldon, Jackson State's Isaiah Spencer, and former Wake Forest star Donavon Greene.
The Hokies have also rung in three stour running backs, including Bowling Green's Terion Stewart, Coastal Carolina's Braydon Bennett, and Central Missouri State's Marcellous Hawkins.
Things have hit a proverbial "make or break" stage for Virginia Tech, meaning that next year there must be a tick in a number of stats that should at least push the Hokies to a third-straight bowl game while unlocking the high-flying Kyron Drones that marked 17 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first year.
Despite the number of shifts the maroon and orange have made as of late, you have reason to understand why things have a cautiously optimistic tone over the depth of experience now flowing through a rebuilding locker room.
The biggest thing we learned, Virginia Tech is all in, and that must produce results, fast.
Related Links: