LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs Liberty Softball Score

Live updates after each inning in the Hokies' matchup against the Flames

Connor Mardian

Both the No.12 Hokies (28-5, 8-1 ACC) and the Liberty Flames (31-6, 11-0) will enter Wednesday nights game on impressive win streaks with the most recent loss for each team was at the hands of ranked opponents.

Tech is rolling off of a top-20 sweep against Stanford in a nail-biting series, winning each contest by just one run. In game two against the Cardinal, Tech outfielder Lyla Blackwell made a diving catch that was the start of a 7-4-3 triple play for the Hokies. The first in school program history and the play graced the No.1 spot of SportsCenter's top ten plays of the week.

This is not the first matchup of the season for these two in-state programs. The Flames hosted the last contest in Lynchburg, and now it's time for the Hokies to have its own home field advantage in the midst of sweeping the season series.

The matchup at Liberty only required five innings as three home runs from Cori McMillan, Jayden Jones, and Bre Peck would propel the Hokies into a 9-0 victory. One of the 14 games where the Hokies were able to notch at least eight runs.

Stick around as we will provide inning-by-inning updates over tonight's matchup.

Virginia Tech Lineup

RF Cori McMillan

1B Michelle Chatfield

2B Rachel Castine

DP Kylie Aldridge

CF Bre Peck

3B Jordan Lynch

C Zoe Yaeger

SS Annika Rohs

LF Lyla Blackwell

P Emma Lemley

Published
