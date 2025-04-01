LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs Radford Baseball Score
The Virginia Tech Hokies 20-8 (7-5) are set to face in-state rivals Radford Highlanders 12-14 (3-3). Both sides are on different trajectories. Radford is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, which has been separated by a -49 margin.
Meanwhile, Tech is firing on all cylinders. The Hokies are on a five-game tear, which includes a sweep over No.16 Wake Forest, propelling Virginia Tech to third in the ACC, moving the Demon Deacons into fourth.
The two sides met just about a week ago, where the Hokies thumped the Highlanders 6-1. That day, freshman Tech pitcher Chase Swift held four scoreless frames for the Hokies. Swift tallied five strikeouts and allowed just one hit through his four innings pitched. From then on, three other pitchers tallied the remaining five innings.
That day Tech managed just nine hits compared to the seven Radford compiled. However, what impressed many was the Hokies' ability to chip away at Radford. The Maroon and Orange marked four different innings with runs of all kinds, showcasing their versatility at the plate.
Virginia Tech Lineup
2B Jared Davis
LF Ben Watson
RF Sam Tackett
DH Henry Cooke
C David McCann
3B Hudson Letterman
1B David Lewis
CF Mycah Jordan
SS Ethan Gibson
FIrst Inning
Neither side can quite find their footing, despite a Tackett double. Heading into the second tied 0-0.
Second Inning
Both sides left food on the table, Radford was caught on with runners on second and third, meanwhile the Hokies left Jordan on third. Both teams are starting to find their footing as the game moves on.
Third Inning
The Highlanders look the more dangerous of the two sides, thus far. Tech pitcher Chase Swift has navigated himself once again out of two base runner situation. Ben Watson was the only Hokie able to get on against Radford pitcher Brekin Nace. Score reads 0-0
Fourth Inning
Radford has now left six players on base, meanwhile it was another bland inning from the Hokies that saw the order go up and down with two fly-outs and a groundout take place. Still 0-0 heading into the fifth.
