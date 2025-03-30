Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Viral Triple Play From Win Over Stanford Makes No.1 On SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays
There was a huge Softball game last night in Blacksburg between No. 16 Stanford and No. 12 Virginia Tech and the end result ended up being an 8-7 win for the Hokies. During the top of the 6th, Stanford had runners on first and second and they already had a 5-3 lead. What happened next is one of the rarest things that you will see in college softball, a triple play. It was the first triple play in program history.
Stanford had a well hit ball to the outfield, but Hokies outfielder Lyla Blackwell made a tremendous catch in left field to get the first out, then got the throw to second base for the second out and then over to first for the final out and to complete the triple play. It was a tremendous play that got a lot of attention nationwide, including being the top play on SportsCenter's top ten plays of the day:
This is a play that is not going to be forgotten anytime soon and hopefully, more highlight plays are on the way for the Hokies, who are one of the best teams in the country.
Tech improved to 7-1 in ACC play and has started the year with three straight ACC series wins. Virginia Tech has scored eight or more runs in 14 games this season
The Hokies improve to 2-0 in all-time matchups against Stanford and are now 7-4 against ranked opponents.
Virginia Tech will face off against Stanford again on Sunday at Noon to wrap the series up. The game is going to be televised on ACC Network.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Capture Series Win in Thrilling 8-7 Victory Over Stanford
Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Clinch Series Win Over No. 16 Wake Forest With 11-8 Victory
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies get new win totals projection for 2025 season