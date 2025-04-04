LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech vs NC State Softball Score
Per our own Kaden Reinhard
No.11 Virginia Tech Hokies (29-5, 8-1 ACC) will look to advance their 10-game win streak in a weekend ACC series against the NC State Wolfpack (21-16, 4-8).
Tech just finished a seven-game homestand on Wednesday with a shutout win against the No.24 Liberty Flames, who were the Hokies' fourth and final ranked contest of the series---Completing a top-20 series sweep versus the No.16 Stanford Cardinal in the contest before the Flames.
The Wolfpack enters the set on an opposite path as Tech, sitting on a four-game losing streak. Three of those games, however, were suffered at the hands of top 10-ranked Florida State. Who is a formidable foe for anybody program to face.
NC State is in its second year with its new head coach Lindsay Leftwich, who was able to lead the Wolfpack to a 30-win season last year in which they finished above .500, a feat not reached in the prior season.
Leftwich joins the Wolfpack squad after spending a decade as an assistant coach at the powerhouse SEC program LSU, which they had success throughout the last decade.
Virginia Tech lineup
First Inning
The Hokies lit up the sky with four runs off of five hits, capitalizing on their hits, the Wolfpack returned with a solo shot, Hokies lead 4-1
Second Inning
Hokies leave runners on either side of second base, as their hot streak continues, but they can't add any runs and are forced to leave runners stranded. NC State is struggling to find their footing and go three up and down. Hokies lead 4-1.
Third Inning
Neither side picks up any momentum, Tech keeps a stable 4-1 lead.
