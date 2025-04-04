LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Baseball Score
The Virginia Tech Hokies 20-9 (7-5) are hours away from a three-day long series against fellow ACC foe, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14-12 (2-10).
For the Hokies, they are coming off the heels of a shocking 8-1 loss to in-state rival the Radford Highlanders, earlier this week. On that day, the Hokies looked the lesser from the first inning. Tech mustered just six hits on the day, and were consistenly failing to rebound from the momentum Radford was building.
Virginia Tech holds a 13-18 record against the Irish, including a bleak 5-7 record away from home in the all-time series.
As it stands, the Irish are on the wrong end of a three game streak which has seen Notre Dame lose a series to Florida State and a shocking loss 5-4 loss to Western Michigan on Tuesday.
Virginia Tech lineup
First Inning
The Hokies are off to a good start, sending two men on first on second, however, they could not capitalize. Notre Dame is stumbling going up and down the order with two strikeouts from Renfrow.
Second Inning
Jackson Cherry, launched a solo shot out of the park, on the Hokies defensive side, despite alloqing runners on second and third, the Hokies were able to escape allowing just one run, score reads 1-1.
Third Inning
The Hokies have stalled, Watson was able to push himself to third, before Lutterman flew out. Meanwhile, the Irish with bases loaded was able to send in one runner. Notre Dame leads 2-1.
