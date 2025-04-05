LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Two Score
Will the Hokies take game number two against the Irish?
From our own Taylor Bretl
After riding the momentum of a five-game win streak against ranked opponents (Wake Forest and Louisville), the Hokies have stumbled in their last two outings, managing just three runs combined and falling to Notre Dame on Friday, 7-2.
Game number two provides a chance for the Hokies to prevail and start their chance to win a series that could continue their ACC momentum.
First Inning
The Hokies put runners on second and third, with Tackett and Cherry on base, however, Tech can not pick up enough momentum to bring anyone home. The Irish go up and down the order, providing little threat to Marciano
Second Inning
Both teams are still finding their footing, between the two teams that inning saw just seven batters. Score reads 0-0.
