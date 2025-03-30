LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Baseball, Game Three Score
Sunday presents an opportunity for the Hokies to set their season alight.
Virginia Tech 19-8 (6-5) is minutes away from a chance to sweep the No. 16 side, Wake Forest 20-8 (7-4).
Over the past 48 hours Virginia Tech has been able to shock the Demon Deacons with back-to-back wins by a 24-10 margin.
While yesterday's 11-8 Tech win was much closer than Friday's 13-2 eight inning demolition, a fifth and sixth inning surge yesterday propelled the Hokies to victory.
If Tech holds onto complete the sweep, it will be Tech's first series sweep over Wake Forest since 2021. Overall, Tech has still mustered a 47-55 record against Wake Forest.
Live score updates will be provided after each inning down below
Virginia Tech lineup
1. 2B Jared Davis
2. LF Ben Watson
3. CF Sam Tackett
4. 1B Treyson Hughes
5. DH David McCann
6.
First Inning
Related links: