2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Live Updates From Today's First and Second Round Matches

125 First Round

(31) Desmond Pleasant (DREX) 23-8 vs (2) Eddie Ventresca (VT) 19-2

133 First Round

(29) Luke Willochell (WYO) 15-10 vs (4) Aaron Seidel (VT) 18-1

141 First Round

(25) Tom Crook (VT) 20-12 vs (8) Vance Vombaur (MINN) 21-6

149 First Round

(29) Kaden Cassidy (GMU) 15-4 vs (4) Collin Gaj (VT) 20-8

157 First Round

(19) Kai Owen (COL) 18-7 vs (14) Ethen Miller (VT) 16-6

165 First Round

(25) Mac Church (VT) 24-10 vs (8) Matty Bianchi (UALR) 19-2

174 First Round

(25) Sergio Desiante (VT) 20-13 vs (8) Alex Facundo (OKST) 16-6

184 First Round

(19) Jared McGill (EDIN) 17-3 vs (14) Jaden Bullock (VT) 20-10

197 First Round

(29) Colton Hawks (ASU) 7-9 vs (4) Sonny Sasso (VT) 25-5

285 First Round

(29) Colton Hawks (ASU) 7-9 vs (4) Sonny Sasso (VT) 25-5

Pre Match

The NCAA Wrestling Championships begin today, with first and second round action taking place in Cleveland, OH today.

Virginia Tech will look to keep momentum rolling after securing back-to-back ACC team titles and crowning five conference champions while hosting this season’s ACC Championship. The Hokies also automatically qualified 10 wrestlers for the NCAA Championship – just the fourth time in program history and third time in four seasons.

The Hokies are just one of four teams to automatically qualify all ten starters and just one of six programs to send a full lineup to this year’s NCAA Championship. Tech heads to Cleveland with a program-record four top four seeds – No. 2 Eddie Ventresca, No. 4 Aaron Seidel, No. 4 Collin Gaj, and No. 4 Sonny Sasso – along with No. 14 Ethen Miller, No. 14 Jaden Bullock, No. 16 Jimmy Mullen, and a trio of No. 25 seeds in Tom Crook, Mac Church, and Sergio Desiante.

The Hokies have garnered top 8 individual honors 55 times at the NCAA Championship over the course of the program’s history. The Hokies brought home a record six All-American honors in 2016 for the best finish in program history. Tech secured five at the 2023 championship for a program-second best record. Since the 2013 NCAA Championship, Virginia Tech is one of three programs to finish with three or more All-Americans for 12 straight seasons.

Devin Carter made history as the first Hokie finalist in 2014 in a remarkable season. Carter suffered a torn hamstring – typically an eight-month recovery process – but returned just a month later and ran a gauntlet falling in the finals to eventual four-time NCAA champion Logan Steiber (Ohio State). Jared Haught became the program’s second finalist with an appearance in 2018. Haught would battle but fall to rival Michael Macchiavello (NCSU) in the finals in Cleveland. In 2019, Mekhi Lewis became the program’s first national champion with a 7-2 decision win over two-time NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph (PSU) in Pittsburgh, PA.

Two years later, Lewis would become the program’s first two-time finalist in 2022 after a year removed from an Olympic redshirt and an injury. Two years later, Caleb Henson became the program’s second national champion with a 13-7 major decision over Michigan’s Austin Gomez in Kansas City. Henson would then become the program’s first back-to-back finalist in a controversial finish the following year in Philadelphia.