Is Virginia Tech An NCAA Tournament Lock? What the Latest Tournament Projections Say

Virginia Tech has been steadily improving over the course of the final weeks and months of the season, and it should result in a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia Tech helped its tournament case this week by getting a victory over Notre Dame and then putting up a good fight against North Carolina, the No. 2 team in the country currently.

After being on the bubble for the majority of the season, usually on the wrong side of it might I add, the Hokies have consistently been included in the field of 64 projections leading up to Selection Monday. In the latest projections from the Field of 64 projections, Virginia Tech lands in a pair of interesting destinations.

Projections

In yesterday's projections from D1 Baseball, Virginia Tech is projected to land in Morgantown, WV as the No. 3 seed in that regional, hosted by West Virginia. Here is how that regiona is projected to stack up:

1. West Virginia

2. Southern California

3. Virginia Tech

4. Holy Cross

Could Virginia Tech make some noise in this regional? I think they have the offense capable of doing it, but their pitching has been a sore spot all season and ranks last in the ACC in ERA. West Virginia and USC have good offenses and getting out of this regional would almost certainly require the Hokies to beat both teams, including one of them twice.

In Baseball America's Saturday morning projection, Virginia Tech is heading south into SEC Country to face the Florida Gators in the Gainesville, FL regional:

Florida Gators Missouri State Virginia Tech Rhode Island

In both projections, Virginia Tech is not included among the last four in or on the bubble, which is a great sign for their NCAA Tournament hopes heading into Monday.

I think this would actually be a more winnable regional for Virginia Tech, though I would still give the overall edge to Florida. The Gators have been playing great baseball in the SEC Tournament this week and have a semifinals matchup set with Georgia this afternoon.

This season looked lost for Virginia Tech just a month or so ago, but they finished the year strong and pair that with a weak bubble in this year's NCAA Tournament field, the Hokies have a clear path to get in. Can they do any damage when they get there? That is debatable, but I don't think they should be counted out.