3 Up, 3 Down: Virginia Tech Baseball Keys to Advancing From Los Angeles Regional

LOS ANGELES — Virginia Tech is set up for a tall task in the Los Angeles regional, standing with the consensus No. 1 team in the country as one of three potential barriers between the Hokies and their first Super Regional appearance since 2022.

A lot will have to go right for the Hokies to escape the regional, so let's dive right in.

No. 1: Starting pitching has to be on point

For the last few weeks, Virginia Tech's starting pitching has been elite (with the exception of a few bad starts in Charlotte). Brett Renfrow hasn't given up more than three earned runs since April 11th against Boston College.

Since then, he's thrown 29.1 innings, allowing five runs — good for a 1.53 ERA. Across that time, he's also struck out 33 batters and walked just seven.

We've also seen strong outings from Logan Eisenreich, with his last two appearances — one start, one where he entered the game in the first inning with no outs — combining for 10.2 innings pitched, allowing just two runs and striking out 15 batters in the process.

If the Hokies can keep up the strong starting pitching that they've had in recent weeks, they will be able to preserve their bullpen for later on into the regional, where they will likely need a fourth start if they get that far.

No. 2: Virginia Tech offense needs to stay hot

Virginia Tech's offense has been red-hot as of late, scoring at least five runs in 11 of its last 14 games. Against postseason-caliber pitching, putting up those five-run games and capitalizing on early scoring opportunities can be what wins and loses games in these regionals.

Virginia Tech has been at its best offensively when they have been able to strike early and force opponents to play from behind. They don't necessarily need explosive numbers every game, but continuing to get the big fly when they need it and hitting with runners in scoring position — especially in early innings — could decide the complexion of this regional.

No. 3: Prevent unearned runs:

Defensively, there are two big killers that often decide a baseball game, and those two are walks and unearned runs. The Hokies have done a good job at preventing unearned runs all season long, sitting as the 32nd best fielding team in the country — ranked by fielding percentage — and third in the ACC.

That narrative has to continue in The City of Angels. The Hokies are facing off against some offensively talented teams, and they can not afford to give up free bases, let alone free runs.

No. 4: Handle West Coast Travel:

The Hokies have a lot of travel experience this season, but they haven't handled it as well as they would've liked. In their four trips to Arlington, Miami, Boston, and Berkley, the Hokies have gone 4-8, including a 0-3 trip to Texas.

On the brighter side, they have made a trip to California, where they beat Cal on the road in 2-1 fashion.

With that being said, cross-country travel, the time zone difference, and an unfamiliar environment will present a unique challenge for the Hokies, and remaining poised with these difficult challenges will be key for the team moving forward.

No. 5: Force teams into the bullpen:

One of, if not the biggest, keys to weekend success is to force the teams you're playing to go into the bullpen as early as possible. Forcing teams to deplete their depth in the pen can make a huge difference down the stretch as the Hokies look to get into the regional finals.

No. 6: Stay hot:

The Hokies found something in the middle of April during their series win against Pitt, and that mindset has to stay with the Hokies the rest of the way. Winning 14 of their last 20 games is what got them into the field, and keeping that hot streak is the only way that they will be able to continue their season beyond the weekend.