Virginia Tech College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

With the college baseball selection show in just a few hours, Virginia Tech is eagerly awaiting its assignment for regionals, the tournament's opening round.

Virginia Tech had a strong close to the season to become an NCAA Tournament team after it looked like the Hokies were going to be on the outside looking in not even a month ago.

But where will Virginia Tech land?

Opponents, Dates, and Location

Here are the announced regional hosts in alphabetical order:

Atlanta, GA (Georgia Tech)

Athens, GA (Georgia)

Auburn, AL (Auburn)

Austin, TX (Texas)

Chapel Hill, NC (UNC)

College Station, TX (Texas A&M)

Eugene, OR (Oregon)

Gainesville, FL (Florida)

Hattiesburg, MS (Southern Miss)

Lawrence, KS (Kansas)

Lincoln, NE (Nebraska)

Los Angeles, CA (UCLA)

Morgantown, WV (West Virginia)

Starkville, MS (Mississippi State)

Tallahassee, FL (Florida State)

Tuscaloosa, AL (Alabama)

Virginia Tech is going to be sent to one of these regionals and will begin play this weekend.

Latest Projections

Here are how the Hokies are projected to land in the tournament by three major outlets as we approach Selection Monday

D1Baseball: 3 seed, Starkville Regional vs Mississippi State, USC, and Little.

Baseball America: 3 seed, Tuscaloosa Regional vs Alabama, Arizona State Can and Lipscomb.

On3: 3 seed, Morgantown Regional vs Arkansas, West Virginia and Northern Illinois.

Record

It has been an up-and-down season for the Hokies, and when the season started, Virginia Tech was below .500, it did not look like they were going to be included in the field. However, a solid finish to the season combined with a weak bubble has propelled the Hokies into the projected field, though they are just projections and we don't know where they are going to be headed until Noon today.

A pair of wins against Liberty, a series win against Clemson, a series win against Pitt (possible tournament team, a series win against NC State (possible tournament team), and a series win against Cal were some of the high points of the season for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies have also played one of the toughest schedules in the country. They have out out of conference matchups against Texas A&M (host), Tennessee (host), and Mississippi State (host), as well as big conference clashes with Georgia Tech and Virginia.

Can Virginia Tech make a run in this year's tournament? They have the offense to be able to give some teams trouble in this year's regionals, but their pitching is going to determine whether they can pull a big upset and make it to Super Regionals.