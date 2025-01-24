How To Watch No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Duke: Start Time, TV Channel, Probable Starters, and More
Under Tony Robie, the Hokies have transformed to a wrestling superpower, as they are currently ranked as the No. 11 team in the nation heading up to their matchup against Duke. Virginia Tech dropped their first conference game against No. 19 North Carolina, but they are now seeking their first conference win this season.
Virginia Tech has four wins on the year, with three especially solid wins coming against Missouri, Rutgers, and App State.
Per Virginia Tech Athletics:
”Hokies In the Rankings: Tech travels from Blacksburg to Durham for their second ACC dual ranked No. 11 in the country with two wins over previously No. 8 Missouri and No. 17Rutgers to stand at 4-2 in head coachTony Robie's eighth season at the helm. Tech features ten wrestlers in the most recent ranking polls - No. 1Caleb Henson (149), No. 5 EddieVentresca (125), No. 8 Andy Smith(197), No. 10 Sam Latona (141), No. 10Rafael Hipolito, Jr. (157), No. 14Jimmy Mullen (285), No. 18 ConnorMcGonagle (133), No. 23 Mac Church(165), No. 24 Lennox Wolak (174), No.28 TJ Stewart (184). Tech leads the ACC with the most wrestlers ranked in the conference.
Hokies Last Time Out: Tech was dominant in their last showing - a 30-11 victory over App State in Boone, NC last Sunday. The Hokies got back in the win column led by five bonus-point victories including an upset decision by Sam Fisher who bumped up to 197 pounds to take out the No. 32 wrestler in the country. Tech won seven of ten total bouts featuring the return of Connor McGonagle at 133 pounds after an early season injury hiatus.
Scouting the Blue Devils: Duke presents two ranked wrestlers No. 29 Aidan Wallace (165-pounds) and No. 29 Connor Barket (285-pounds). Duke finished with two place-winners at the Southern Scuffle and recently dropped their last bout to the AppSt. Mountaineers, 45-5.”
Probable Starters
125 - No. 5 Eddie Ventresca (VT) vs Ethan Grimminger OR Riley Rowan (Duke)
133 - No. 18 Connor McGonagle (VT) vs Raymond Adams (Duke)
141 - No. 10 Sam Latona (VT) vs Noah Kochman OR Christian Colman (Duke)
149 - No. 1 Caleb Henson OR Chris Bacchioni (VT) vs SP O'Donnell OR Peter Chacon (Duke)
157 - No. 10 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. OR Luke Robie (VT) vs Logan Gerrero (Duke)
165 - No. 23 Mac Church (VT) vs Aidan Wallace OR Nick Tattini (Duke)
174 - No. 24 Lennox Wolak (VT) vs Gaetano Console (Duke)
184 - No. 28 TJ Stewart (VT) vs David Hussey (Duke)
197 - Sam Fisher (VT)vs Kwasi Bonsu (Duke)
285 - No. 14 Jimmy Mullen (VT) vs Connor Barket (Duke)
How to Watch No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Duke
TV: ACC Network
Website: espn.com, getaccn.com
Mobile App: ESPN
Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 612), Dish (Ch. 402)
Social Media: X (@HokiesWrestling), Instagram (@hokieswrestling)
