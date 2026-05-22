LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Baseball vs. North Carolina, 2026 ACC Tournament Quarterfinals Score

Top of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Stieg pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. Hokies lead 3-2 heading to the 4th

Top of the 3rd

Petrich singled to lead off the inning and then a 2-run home run from Gibson tied the game 2-2. A solo shot from Cooke gave the Hokies their first lead of the game. A wild pitch and two singles loaded the bases with one out, but Locurto and Gates flew out to end the top of the 3rd. Virginia Tech leads 3-2 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A one-out walk and a two-out single put a pair of runners on for the Tar Heels, and then a 2-RBI double gave UNC a 2-0 lead. Stieg got the final out, but the Hokies trail by two

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Stieg walks two, but keeps the Tar Heels off the board. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Gibson and Cooke draw walks, but they are left stranded. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Sam Grube - Right Fielder Ethan Gibson - First Baseman Henry Cooke - Catcher Ethan Ball - Second Baseman Hudson Lutterman - Designated Hitter Pete Daniel - Shortstop Nick Locurto - Left Fielder Sam Gates - Centerfield Owen Petrich - Third Bsaeman

Starting Pitcher: RHP Griffin Stieg