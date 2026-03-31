Jordan Lynch and Emma Mazzarone End March with ACC Weekly Honors

After a stellar weekend series against the Boston College Eagles, where the Virginia Tech Hokies outscored the Eagles 42-7 with three run-rule victories, sophomore third baseman Jordan Lynch and junior southpaw pitcher Emma Mazzarone garner this week's ACC Player of the Week, and ACC Pitcher of the Week respectively.

No doubt 💥



Jordan Lynch is the ACC Player of the Week for the first time in her career! #Hokies pic.twitter.com/ygvz9H5nOj — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 31, 2026

Though Lynch has never taken Player of the Week honors, she did earn a placement on the 2025 All-ACC Third team as a freshman. As she appeared in all 56 of the Hokies' contest, she slashed an impressive .381/.430/.665 with 10 homeruns.

Her sophomore campaign has only since seen hightened numbers as she has slashed .479/.531/.940 with 11 home runs smacked, which is tied for the team lead with fellow sophomore Nora Abromavage.

Over the series against the Eagles, Lynch blasted three home runs for eight RBIs, which included a two homerun contest to open the weekend in Friday's 11-0 victory.

Lynch, in the 17-3 victory to end the series, smacked two RBI doubles in the second and fourth inning. Her five RBIs in both game one and game three tie her career high of RBIs in a contest.

From the left side of the plate, Lynch has most often stepped into the two-hole in the lineup as she can drive the ball anywhere in the field with her phenomenal bat-to-ball skills as she leads the squad with 56 base knocks.

𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠-𝙩𝙤-𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 😮‍💨@EMazzarone is the ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week! #Hokies pic.twitter.com/7SPTcuzW3v — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 31, 2026

Mazzarone, in the circle, over the last two weeks has been anything short of dominant as she hasn't allowed an earned run in her last four appearances, which spans 18 innings of work.

Against Boston College, the junior started games one and three of the series, throwing a combined seven innings with 13 strikeouts.

While Mazzarone looked fine in Sunday's outing as she delivered two hitless frames, a 12-run second inning dwindled the need for Tech's best arm to remain in the circle, allowing her to step in the box for an at-bat against the Eagles.

Throughout her junior campaign, Mazzarone has attacked the zone more than her two prior seasons in the maroon-and-orange. Over the course of just 70 and a third innings in 2026, Mazzarone has climbed passed the 100 strikeout mark for the first time in her career with 102.

In Mazzarone's larger sample size in 2025 of 92 and two thirds innings, she was only able to fan 95 batters, and this increase in K rate has dropped her season ERA from 3.32 last year, to a 2.19 ERA in 2026.

Look for Mazzarone to continue to be the Friday ace for the Hokies, while head coach Pete D'Amour has disclaimed the role system for his pitchers, while the second year experience from Lynch will continue to lead a red-hot ACC offense.