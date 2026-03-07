Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Game 2

The Hokies (7-6, 0-1) look to bounce back after a rough 16-1 loss against Georgia Tech (13-1, 1-0) yesterday. Below are live scoring updates in chronological order:

My assistant, Parker Willis, will be taking my place for today.

Here is the Virginia Tech starting lineup:

SP - Brett Renfrow



1. Treyson Hughes - CF

2. Nick Locurto - LF

3. Ethan Ball - DH

4. Sam Grube - RF

5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B

6. Owen Petrich - 3B

7. Pete Daniel - SS

8. Henry Cooke - C

9. Ethan Gibson - 2B

M1, Tied 0-0

Virginia Tech goes down in order to open the game, finished by a strikeout from Ethan Ball.

E1, Georgia Tech leads 1-0

Three singles allowed Georgia Tech to push a run across from the bat of Kent Schmidt, who roped a single to right-center to bring in the first run of the game.

M2 Georgia Tech leads 1-0

Virginia Tech loads the bases with two away, using an error, a single and a walk. Ethan Gibson was unable to cash in on the opportunity, grounding out to end the frame.

E2, Georgia Tech leads 1-0

The Yellow Jackets were unable to push a run across, going down in order after a leadoff double from Will Baker.

T3, Georgia Tech leads 1-0

In a very quick inning, all 3 Hokies go down on groundouts

E3, Georgia Tech leads 2-0

On the first pitch of the inning, Alex Hernandez goes yard to right-center field. After two walks, Brett Renfrow gets two straight fly outs, ending the inning.

M4, Georgia Tech leads 2-0

After Dylan Loy induced two straight ground outs to start the inning, Ryan Zuckerman makes a great play at third to end the inning.