Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Game 2
The Hokies (7-6, 0-1) look to bounce back after a rough 16-1 loss against Georgia Tech (13-1, 1-0) yesterday. Below are live scoring updates in chronological order:
My assistant, Parker Willis, will be taking my place for today.
Here is the Virginia Tech starting lineup:
SP - Brett Renfrow
1. Treyson Hughes - CF
2. Nick Locurto - LF
3. Ethan Ball - DH
4. Sam Grube - RF
5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
6. Owen Petrich - 3B
7. Pete Daniel - SS
8. Henry Cooke - C
9. Ethan Gibson - 2B
M1, Tied 0-0
Virginia Tech goes down in order to open the game, finished by a strikeout from Ethan Ball.
E1, Georgia Tech leads 1-0
Three singles allowed Georgia Tech to push a run across from the bat of Kent Schmidt, who roped a single to right-center to bring in the first run of the game.
M2 Georgia Tech leads 1-0
Virginia Tech loads the bases with two away, using an error, a single and a walk. Ethan Gibson was unable to cash in on the opportunity, grounding out to end the frame.
E2, Georgia Tech leads 1-0
The Yellow Jackets were unable to push a run across, going down in order after a leadoff double from Will Baker.
T3, Georgia Tech leads 1-0
In a very quick inning, all 3 Hokies go down on groundouts
E3, Georgia Tech leads 2-0
On the first pitch of the inning, Alex Hernandez goes yard to right-center field. After two walks, Brett Renfrow gets two straight fly outs, ending the inning.
M4, Georgia Tech leads 2-0
After Dylan Loy induced two straight ground outs to start the inning, Ryan Zuckerman makes a great play at third to end the inning.
