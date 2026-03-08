All Hokies

Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Game 3

James Duncan|
Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech will conclude its three game series against No. 5 Georgia Tech. Read below for live scoring updates for the game organized in reverse chronological order.

Hokies starting lineup: 

SP - Griffin Steig

  1. Treyson Hughes - CF
  2. Nick Locurto - LF
  3. Ethan Ball - 2B
  4. Sam Grube - RF
  5. Hudson Lutterman - DH
  6. Henry Cooke - C
  7. Owen Petrich - 3B
  8. Pete Daniel - SS
  9. Ethan Gibson

Top of the 1st

