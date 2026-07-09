Buy or Sell for Virginia Tech's Position Groups in 2026: Defense

Virginia Tech football's defensive unit has been retooled for the 2026 season under head coach-turned defensive coordinator Brent Pry. The Hokies still return several playmakers from both the front four and the secondary, including defensive tackle Kemari Copeland and safety Quentin Reddish. Here's what I think as to whether you should buy or sell on the Hokies' 2026 defensive position groups:

Defensive Line: Buy

Copeland enters 2026 as one of the ACC's premier interior defensive linemen after electing to return for another season, giving Virginia Tech a proven star in the middle of Brent Pry's defense.

Around him, the Hokies may have assembled a much deeper front than they possessed a year ago, at least at tackle. Elhadj Fall enters his second season with the Hokies, while Mizzou transfer Javion Hilson could be an intriguing factor on the edge. Aycen Stevens also appears poised for a breakout campaign after an encouraging spring. Behind them, players like Eric Mensah, Randy Adirika, Jason Abbey and Mylachi Williams, among others, give Virginia Tech rotational depth that simply wasn't available during last year's 3-9 campaign. Emmett Laws could factor into that group, though Pry was noncommittal on Laws' status.

With several newcomers expected to play major roles, there will naturally be an adjustment period. Still, defensive line coach Sean Spencer has a track record of maximizing front-seven talent, and this room has the athleticism and size to become one of the ACC's better units. If the edge rush develops as expected, Virginia Tech should be significantly improved at generating negative plays.

Linebackers: Sell

This grade has less to do with the talent at the top than the uncertainty throughout the room.

Noah Chambers returns as the unquestioned leader after opting to come back for another season, giving the Hokies an experienced linebacker capable of handling every responsibility within Pry's scheme. Beside him, however, there are plenty of unanswered questions. Virginia Tech lost multiple contributors over the offseason and will rely on younger players and newcomers to fill significant snaps. While Pry has consistently developed linebackers throughout his coaching career, this group still has more to prove than any other position on the defense.

There's certainly upside, and Chambers' leadership should stabilize the unit. However, compared to the defensive line and secondary, I believe the linebackers remain the least established position group entering fall camp. Until someone consistently emerges alongside Chambers and Spencer, it's difficult to confidently project this room among the ACC's better linebacker corps.

Defensive Backs: Buy, But Buy Low

Virginia Tech may have experienced more roster turnover than almost anyone in the country, but the secondary has the pieces to become one of the defense's better units.

It starts at safety with Quentin Reddish, whose decision to return gives the Hokies one of the conference's most experienced safeties and an ideal quarterback for Pry's defense. Reddish is joined by veteran Tyson Flowers, while the cornerback room has been bolstered by portal additions and returning contributors, with Jaquez White perhaps the best example of the former.

As with much of the roster, cohesion will determine the ceiling. The talent level has improved considerably through the transfer portal, but most of the players haven't played together in live game action. Even so, there's enough experience, length, and versatility in the secondary to believe this group can become one of the ACC's more reliable defensive backfields. Given Pry's defensive background, it's reasonable to expect this unit to improve steadily throughout the season.