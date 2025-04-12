LIVE Updates - No. 25 Virginia Tech vs No.9 Florida State Baseball, Game One Score
Virginia Tech has a double-header today vs the Seminoles, who are one of the best teams in the ACC
Virginia Tech is getting set for an important ACC series this weekend against one of the top teams not only in the conference, but in the country. No. 9 Florida State is in town to face the Hokies and this is another change for Virginia Tech to make a move up the ACC Standings.
Here is how the Hokies are lining up for Game One Today:
1. CF Jared Davis
2. RF Sam Tackett
3. LF Ben Watson
4. C Henry Cooke
5. DH David Lewis
6. 3B Hudson Lutterman
7. 1B Anderson French
8. 2B Ethan Gibson
9. SS Clay Grady
Top of the 1st
