LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs NC State Baseball, Game Two Score
E1, VT leads 1-0:
Virginia Tech gives Logan Eisenreich some quick run support, putting runners on the corners with one out using a one-out double and a walk. The Hokies executed the double steal to perfection, scoring Ethan Gibson from third to get out to an early 1-0 lead.
M1, Tied 0-0:
NC State put together a small two-out rally with a walk and a single, but Logan Eisenreich kept the Wolfpack off the board by striking out Chris McHugh to end the frame.
Pregame
Virginia Tech is looking to clinch a second consecutive series win against NC State after a 4-0 win on Friday night.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
SP - Logan Eisenreich
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Hudson Lutterman - LF
6. Nick Locurto - DH
7. Pete Daniel - SS
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Sam Gates - CF
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.