LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs NC State Baseball, Game Two Score

E1, VT leads 1-0:

Virginia Tech gives Logan Eisenreich some quick run support, putting runners on the corners with one out using a one-out double and a walk. The Hokies executed the double steal to perfection, scoring Ethan Gibson from third to get out to an early 1-0 lead.

M1, Tied 0-0:

NC State put together a small two-out rally with a walk and a single, but Logan Eisenreich kept the Wolfpack off the board by striking out Chris McHugh to end the frame.

Pregame

Virginia Tech is looking to clinch a second consecutive series win against NC State after a 4-0 win on Friday night.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP - Logan Eisenreich

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - LF

6. Nick Locurto - DH

7. Pete Daniel - SS

8. Owen Petrich - 3B

9. Sam Gates - CF