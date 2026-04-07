LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Liberty Baseball Score
E1, VT leads 3-1:
Virginia Tech three-hit, three-run inning with an RBI single from Henry Cooke and a two-RBI single from true-freshman DH Willie Hurt.
M1, Liberty leads 1-0:
In his first appearance in over 400 days, Madden Clement walked three and allowed a single, recording just one out in the inning. He exited with the bases loaded and Chase Swift took to the mound, escaping the jam and holding the Flames to just one run.
Pregame
Virginia Tech (15-15) baseball faces off against Liberty (22-9) at 6:00 P.M. from English field. Below are live scoring updates in reverse chronological order.
How Virginia Tech will lineup:
SP — Madden Clement
1. Nick Locurto - LF
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Sam Grube - RF
4. Henry Cooke - C
5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
6. Willie Hurt - DH
7. Ethan Gibson - SS
8. Sam Gates - CF
9. Owen Petrich - 3B
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.