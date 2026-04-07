LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Liberty Baseball Score

E1, VT leads 3-1:

Virginia Tech three-hit, three-run inning with an RBI single from Henry Cooke and a two-RBI single from true-freshman DH Willie Hurt.

M1, Liberty leads 1-0:

In his first appearance in over 400 days, Madden Clement walked three and allowed a single, recording just one out in the inning. He exited with the bases loaded and Chase Swift took to the mound, escaping the jam and holding the Flames to just one run.

Pregame

Virginia Tech (15-15) baseball faces off against Liberty (22-9) at 6:00 P.M. from English field. Below are live scoring updates in reverse chronological order.

How Virginia Tech will lineup:

SP — Madden Clement

1. Nick Locurto - LF

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Sam Grube - RF

4. Henry Cooke - C

5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B

6. Willie Hurt - DH

7. Ethan Gibson - SS

8. Sam Gates - CF

9. Owen Petrich - 3B