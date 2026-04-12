LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 23 Boston College Baseball, Game Three Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

A one out walk and double put two runners on, but VT leaves them stranded. BC leads 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

A pair of one out singles put two runners on and then an RBI double scored the first run of the game. An RBI groundout made it 2-0 and then an RBI single pushed the lead to 3-0. Hokies got the final out, but trail by three.

Top of the 1st

VT loaded the bases with a single and two errors, but a double play ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bototm of the 1st

Pregame

Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:

SP — Griffin Stieg

1. Nick Locurto - DH

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Hudson Lutterman - LF

5. Sam Grube - RF

6. Pete Daniel - SS

7. Owen Petrich - 3B

8. Ethan Gibson - 1B

9. Sam Gates - cF

Virginia Tech was able to get the series started off on the right foot with a win, but could not get the series victory yesterday in an 8-7 defeat. Can the Hokies find a way to get a series win today in the rubber match against the No. 23 team in the country and one of the surprise teams in the ACC?