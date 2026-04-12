LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 23 Boston College Baseball, Game Three Score
Bottom of the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
A one out walk and double put two runners on, but VT leaves them stranded. BC leads 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
A pair of one out singles put two runners on and then an RBI double scored the first run of the game. An RBI groundout made it 2-0 and then an RBI single pushed the lead to 3-0. Hokies got the final out, but trail by three.
Top of the 1st
VT loaded the bases with a single and two errors, but a double play ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bototm of the 1st
Pregame
Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:
SP — Griffin Stieg
1. Nick Locurto - DH
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Hudson Lutterman - LF
5. Sam Grube - RF
6. Pete Daniel - SS
7. Owen Petrich - 3B
8. Ethan Gibson - 1B
9. Sam Gates - cF
Virginia Tech was able to get the series started off on the right foot with a win, but could not get the series victory yesterday in an 8-7 defeat. Can the Hokies find a way to get a series win today in the rubber match against the No. 23 team in the country and one of the surprise teams in the ACC?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell