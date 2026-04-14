LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Radford Baseball Score
E3, VT leads 5-0:
The Hokies loaded the bases with two outs, but Ethan Ball was unable to bring in any runs after Eli Hudgins — Radford CF — made a fantastic catch the end the frame.
M3, VT leads 5-0:
Ethan Grim sets the side down in order as he enters the game. Radford has not had a baserunner so far through three innings.
E2, VT leads 5-0:
The Hokies put up a four-spot in the second inning. Pete Daniel worked a bases-loaded RBI walk to start the scoring before Ethan Ball blasted a bases-clearing double to give Virginia Tech a 5-0 lead after two.
M2, VT leads 1-0:
Madden Clement continues a strong start, setting the side down in order for the second consecutive inning.
E1, VT Leads 1-0:
A pair of hit batters allowed for an RBI single from Hudson Lutterman to give the Hokies an early 1-0 lead. Owen Petrich had a chance to do more damage, but he grounded into an inning-ending double play.
M1, Tied 0-0:
Madden Clement bounces back from a difficult start against Liberty, setting the side down in order to start today's game.
Pregame
Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:
SP — Madden Clement
1. Pete Daniel- SS
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
5. Owen Petrich- 3B
6. Sam Grube- RF
7. Nick Locurto- LF
8. Willie Hurt- DH
9. Sam Gates - CF
Virginia Tech enters Tuesday with a 4-3 record during midweek games. The Hokies are batting
.272 (.293 against) and possess a 6.97 ERA (5.61against).
Virginia Tech leads the all-time series against Radford, 56-17. Radford’s 8-1 victory at English Field during the 2025 season marked the program’s first such road win within the series since 2015. Under head coach John Szefc, the Hokies are 12-3 against the Highlanders.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.