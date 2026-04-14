LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Radford Baseball Score

E3, VT leads 5-0:

The Hokies loaded the bases with two outs, but Ethan Ball was unable to bring in any runs after Eli Hudgins — Radford CF — made a fantastic catch the end the frame.

M3, VT leads 5-0:

Ethan Grim sets the side down in order as he enters the game. Radford has not had a baserunner so far through three innings.

E2, VT leads 5-0:

The Hokies put up a four-spot in the second inning. Pete Daniel worked a bases-loaded RBI walk to start the scoring before Ethan Ball blasted a bases-clearing double to give Virginia Tech a 5-0 lead after two.

M2, VT leads 1-0:

Madden Clement continues a strong start, setting the side down in order for the second consecutive inning.

E1, VT Leads 1-0:

A pair of hit batters allowed for an RBI single from Hudson Lutterman to give the Hokies an early 1-0 lead. Owen Petrich had a chance to do more damage, but he grounded into an inning-ending double play.

M1, Tied 0-0:

Madden Clement bounces back from a difficult start against Liberty, setting the side down in order to start today's game.

Pregame

Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:

SP — Madden Clement

1. Pete Daniel- SS

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Hudson Lutterman - 1B

5. Owen Petrich- 3B

6. Sam Grube- RF

7. Nick Locurto- LF

8. Willie Hurt- DH

9. Sam Gates - CF

Virginia Tech enters Tuesday with a 4-3 record during midweek games. The Hokies are batting

.272 (.293 against) and possess a 6.97 ERA (5.61against).

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series against Radford, 56-17. Radford’s 8-1 victory at English Field during the 2025 season marked the program’s first such road win within the series since 2015. Under head coach John Szefc, the Hokies are 12-3 against the Highlanders.