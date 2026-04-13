Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 13

The New York Mets disastrous start to their 2026 MLB season continues, having now lost five straight games, including getting swept by the lowly Athletics.

Things won't get any easier for the Mets this week, as they now have a three-game road series against the back-to-back World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-140)

Dodgers -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline

Mets +140

Dodgers -166

Total

OVER 8.5 (-114)

UNDER 8.5 (-106)

Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

New York: David Peterson, LHP (0-2, 6.14 ERA)

Los Angeles: Justin Wrobleski, LHP (1-0, 4.00 ERA)

Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SNY, SportsNet LA

Mets record: 7-9

Dodgers record: 11-4

Mets vs. Dodgers Best Prop Bet

Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

David Peterson has gotten off to a rough start to his 2026 campaign, rocking a 6.14 ERA and a 1.841 WHIP. This is a worrying sign of increased regression in his career after having a 4.22 ERA and a 1.370 WHIP in 2025. I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Teoscar Hernandez to record at least two bases tonight. He has historically been better against left-handed pitchers. His career OPS is .775 against righties, but .872 against lefties, so now that he's facing a left-handed starter in Peterson, now is the time to bet on him.

Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

To no one's surprise, the Dodgers once again look like the best team in baseball. They lead all teams in wRC+ at 143, along with a team batting average of .290. They have a chance to pounce on a Mets team that is in the middle of a serious slump. The Mets are 22nd in wRC+ and are batting just .236. Bo Bichette has not lived up to the contract he signed with the Mets in the offseason, batting just .235 with an OPS of .593.

Not only has the Dodgers' offense been far better, but they're playing at home with a significant advantage when it comes to starting pitching. Justin Wrobleski has been solid this season, allowing four earned runs in his first nine innings pitched this season. Compared to Peterson, who has struggled mightily this season, I have much more faith in the Dodgers' lefty.

I'm going to back the Dodgers to not only win, but cover the run line tonight.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+116) via FanDuel

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