Rays vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Tampa Bay Rays are fresh off a 3-0 sweep against the New York Yankees, and are now just half a game back from the top spot in the AL East. They're in a great spot to build on that momentum this week when they take on the 6-10 Chicago White Sox in a three-game series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+130)

White Sox +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Rays -136

White Sox +116

Total

OVER 7.5 (-122)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Rays vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan, LHP (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Chicago: Noah Schultz, LHP

Rays vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Chicago Sports Network, Rays.TV

Rays record: 8-7

White Sox record: 6-10

Rays vs. White Sox Best Prop Bet

Shane McClanahan OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+130)

The White Sox have the highest strikeout total in the Majors so far this season at 27.9%. Tonight, they have to take on Shane McClanahan of the Rays, whose strikeout rate has been up this season. His only issue is that he has yet to pitch five full innings in a start. If the Rays keep him out there a bit longer tonight, he should have no issue reaching six strikeouts.

Rays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Rays as road favorites:

The White Sox have the worst offense in baseball tos tart the season. They have a batting average of .193 and a wRC+ of 68, both of which are the worst marks in the Majors. Tonight, they'll take on a Tampa Bay Rays team that ranks 10th in wRC+.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, and while he's still finding his form, I expect him to put forward a great start against this bad White Sox lineup.

I'll back the Rays as road favorites.

Pick: Rays -136 via FanDuel

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