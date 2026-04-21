LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs VCU Baseball Score
Pregame
Virginia Tech has taken the trip to Richmond, Virginia for their second of two midweek matchups against VCU. The Hokies are coming off of a 3-1 week and are looking to continue their recent success.
Here's how they'll line up.
SP - LHP Madden Clement
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - SS
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Henry Cooke - C
5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
6. Willie Hurt - DH
7. Nick Locurto - LF
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Sam Gates - CF
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.