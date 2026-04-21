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LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs VCU Baseball Score

Live scoring updates for Virginia Tech vs VCU. Read more below.
Josh Poslusny|
Blacksburg, VA — Aiden Robertson delivers a pitch vs ETSU 2026.
Blacksburg, VA — Aiden Robertson delivers a pitch vs ETSU 2026. | Virginia Tech Athletic

Pregame

Virginia Tech has taken the trip to Richmond, Virginia for their second of two midweek matchups against VCU. The Hokies are coming off of a 3-1 week and are looking to continue their recent success.

Here's how they'll line up.

SP - LHP Madden Clement

1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - SS
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Henry Cooke - C
5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
6. Willie Hurt - DH
7. Nick Locurto - LF
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Sam Gates - CF

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Published
Josh Poslusny
JOSH POSLUSNY

Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.

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