Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Mike Trout to Hit Home Run vs. Dodgers)

There's no better way to get the weekend started right than by cashing in on a home run bet or two, so that's what we're going to try to do today.

I have three players I'm targeting to hit a home run on Friday night, including Mike Trout in the Angels' game against the Dodgers. Let's break them down.

Best MLB Home Run Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Alec Burleson Home Run (+470)

Corbin Carroll Home Run (+520)

Mike Trout Home Run (+340)

Alec Burleson Home Run (+470)

No starting pitcher in the Majors has allowed home runs at a higher rate than Brady Singer of the Cincinnati Reds at 2.8 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Alex Burleson of the St. Louis Cardinals to hit a home run. Burleson has a slugging percentage of .443, good for second on the team, but he's hit only seven home runs. He's due to hit his eighth today.

Corbin Carroll Home Run (+520)

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm going to bet on Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks to hit a home run:

I'm not much of a home run bettor, but I figured I'd take a shot on a spot I like today. If it wins, I'll explore some future home run bets for this challenge. If it loses, I'll never make another home run bet in this challenge again.

Corbin Carroll is a completely different player when facing left-handed pitchers. He has a batting average of .224 and a slugging percentage of .476 when facing righties this season. Those numbers improve to an average of .421 and a slugging percentage of .711 when facing lefties. Today, he and the Diamondbacks will face a lefty in Foster Griffin, who has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.

Mike Trout Home Run (+340)

Roki Sasaki has had a less-than-stellar season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not only does he have a 4.59 ERA, but he has also allowed 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 14th-highest rate amongst all starting pitchers.

You can take a shot on someone with longer odds to hit a home run, but I'm going to bet on Mike Trout to hit his 15th dinger of the season.

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