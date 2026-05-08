Skip to main content
All Hokies

LIVE UPDATES - No. 15 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Duke, ACC Tournament Semifinals

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

No. 15 Virginia Tech squares off against No. 13 Duke today at 3:30 p.m. ET in the semifinals round of the 2026 ACC Tournament, with a berth to the finals on the line. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

M1 | Virginia Tech 1, Duke 0

Kylie Aldridge popped up to end the frame. Bree Carrico is now in the circle for the Hokies.

T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Duke 0

Michelle Chatfield just cranked one into the grandstands in left-center. That solo shot gives the Hokies a one-run lead.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Routine grounder to second for Lynch. Two away for the Hokies, who have not tabbed a hit against Curd yet.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Foster flew out on said 3-1 pitch. Jordan Lynch up to the plate.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Duke pitcher Cassidy Curd is up to a 3-1 count against Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster; we're underway at Palmer Park.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  1. Addison Foster - Center Fielder
  2. Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
  3. Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
  4. Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
  5. Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
  6. Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
  7. Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
  8. Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
  9. Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

Share on XFollow thomashughes_05
Home/Other Sports