LIVE UPDATES - No. 15 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Duke, ACC Tournament Semifinals

No. 15 Virginia Tech squares off against No. 13 Duke today at 3:30 p.m. ET in the semifinals round of the 2026 ACC Tournament, with a berth to the finals on the line. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

M1 | Virginia Tech 1, Duke 0

Kylie Aldridge popped up to end the frame. Bree Carrico is now in the circle for the Hokies.

T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Duke 0

Michelle Chatfield just cranked one into the grandstands in left-center. That solo shot gives the Hokies a one-run lead.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Routine grounder to second for Lynch. Two away for the Hokies, who have not tabbed a hit against Curd yet.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Foster flew out on said 3-1 pitch. Jordan Lynch up to the plate.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Duke pitcher Cassidy Curd is up to a 3-1 count against Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster; we're underway at Palmer Park.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico