LIVE UPDATES - No. 15 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Duke, ACC Tournament Semifinals
No. 15 Virginia Tech squares off against No. 13 Duke today at 3:30 p.m. ET in the semifinals round of the 2026 ACC Tournament, with a berth to the finals on the line. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
M1 | Virginia Tech 1, Duke 0
Kylie Aldridge popped up to end the frame. Bree Carrico is now in the circle for the Hokies.
T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Duke 0
Michelle Chatfield just cranked one into the grandstands in left-center. That solo shot gives the Hokies a one-run lead.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0
Routine grounder to second for Lynch. Two away for the Hokies, who have not tabbed a hit against Curd yet.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0
Foster flew out on said 3-1 pitch. Jordan Lynch up to the plate.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0
Duke pitcher Cassidy Curd is up to a 3-1 count against Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster; we're underway at Palmer Park.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05