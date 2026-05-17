LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 16 LSU, NCAA Regional (Sunday, Game 1)

With its season on the line, Virginia Tech softball takes on LSU today at 2 p.m. ET. The Hokies need to win two games to advance to Super Regionals, while the Tigers need just one. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

E2 | Virginia Tech 2, LSU 0

Lynch flew out to center to leave Foster on, but like in B1, the Hokies did more damage, scoring their second run of the game. The two runs they've scored today are the first that LSU has allowed this whole regional.

B2 | Virginia Tech 2, LSU 0

Holy moly. Virginia Tech quickly picked up two outs. Annika Rohs pushed a single up the middle and advanced to second via a passed ball. Then, Foster singled to second and beat the throw while Rohs went for a gutsy head-first slide to home.

M2 | Virginia Tech 1, LSU 0

No dice for LSU. It placed a runner aboard via a leadoff single from Maci Bergeron (then, a fielder's choice that retired Bergeron as the lead runner). Carrico was worked to two full counts in the first, but she didn't go through any in T2.

E1 | Virginia Tech 1, LSU 0

Monticelli stranded two with a Nora Abromavage pop-up. The Hokies, though, have already put up more hits today (three) than they did against the Tigers in yesterday's run-rule (two).

B1 | Virginia Tech 1, LSU 0

LSU starter Paytn Monticelli struck out Zoe Yaeger looking on a 2-2 delivery and induced a 0-2 fly ball from Kylie Aldridge. She did concede a two-out single through the left to Michelle Chatfield, though.

B1 | Virginia Tech 1, LSU 0

LSU allows its first run in this regional. It was a Jordan Lynch single that zipped down the right-field line, bringing Foster around. That's also Lynch's first RBI in the regional.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Leadoff double from Addison Foster. That's her 20th of the season — she broke the program's single-season record yesterday.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Tori Edwards worked back from a 0-2 count to a payoff pitch, but she grounded to short. Addison Foster, Jordan Lynch and Zoe Yaeger are due up for the #Hokies.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Sierra Daniel produced a full-count single that bounced down near the left-field line, but Carrico induced a foul out of shortstop Kylee Edwards. Virginia Tech's one out away.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Virginia Tech starting arm Bree Carrico fires off the first pitch to LSU's Julia Lassiter; it went for a grounder. For perhaps the final time this season, we're off.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Designated Player Kylie Aldridge - Catcher Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico