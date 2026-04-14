Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 2-1 Series Loss vs Boston College

Virginia Tech has dropped it's third consecutive ACC series with a 2-1 loss to Boston College, dropping them to 16-18 on the season and 7-11 in conference play. It was a back and forth weekend that Virginia Tech was just a single swing away from securing, but ultimately fell short.

Here are three takeaways from the weekend.

No. 1: It's do or die time for the Hokies:

Sitting at two games below .500, the Hokies need things to tighten up, and fast. They have 12 ACC games remaining, and they need to win eight of those — likely being by 2-1 series win in all four remaining series' — and they need to go undefeated through the remainder of non-conference play.

That would put them at 15-15 in conference play, and 31-22 overall. That is, at best, a bubble resume with a lot of work to do in the ACC tournament.

The Hokies also sit at 45th in the RPI with a 4-12 Q1 record — all of which came in series losses (Miami, BC, UVA, GT).

While the season isn't necessarily a wrap at this point for the Hokies, they have a lot of work to do with a very minimal margin of error to go the rest of the way, and even that might not be enough.

No. 2: Offense has stepped up recently, now pitching needs to:

While the Hokies were held to a measly two runs on Sunday, the offense has stepped up in the recent weeks, and in a big way. Over the last eight games, Virginia Tech has averaged six runs per game.

While that number isn't great, the Hokies came into the season hoping for an average offense, and they've gotten that recently.

Another expectation was deep, elite pitching. That is where the Hokies have fallen short. Defensively, Virginia Tech has allowed over eight runs per game in that same stretch — one of the lowest marks in conference play over the two-week time frame.

A part of the pitching downslide has to do with injuries. The Hokies are dealing with injuries on the pitching staff, missing Peyton Smith and Josh Berzonski, and Ben Weber, with Madden Clement just getting on the mend from a long-term injury that he sustained early in the 2025 season.

No. 3: Aiden Robertson may have taken the step forward that the Hokies need:

Coming into the season, Aiden Robertson was the presumed third starter alongside Griffin Stieg and Brett Renfrow, but that hasn't been the case. Coming to Virginia Tech, as opposed to going to the professional level was a big get for the Hokies, but he'd been disappointing so far this season.

That was until Sunday, where Aiden Robertson threw a season-long five innings, keeping the Eagles off the board the whole way through and striking out five batters. He walked just two batters and surrendered just three hits.

The Hokies desperately need a big step forward from somebody out of the bullpen due to injuries, and it looks like Aiden Robertson could be the prime candidate for that.