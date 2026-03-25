Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Where Does Virginia Tech Land Six Weeks In?

Virginia Tech baseball awaits a three-game slate against Stanford this weekend, which will be its fourth ACC series of the season.

To kick off conference play, the Hokies (12-11, 4-5 ACC) avoided sweeps against both No. 3 Georgia Tech (16-1 GT, 14-5 GT, 9-6 VT) and No. 14 UVa. (11-6 UVa., 10-5 UVa., 6-3 VT) with third-game victories. In Virginia Tech's last weekend series, it claimed a 2-1 series victory over Duke with a 7-6 game three victory in a 10-inning onslaught. First baseman Sam Grube delivered the walk-off single for the Hokies, his second walk-off knock of the 2026 campaign.

Six weeks into the season, here's a look at the ACC standings:

[Editor's note: The top-25 rankings are compiled from D1Baseball.]

The ACC stays loaded. 6⃣ in the Top 25. pic.twitter.com/dTEsk0IeOq — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) March 23, 2026

No. 10 Florida State (5-1 ACC, 19-5 overall) No. 13 North Carolina (6-3 ACC, 21-4-1 overall) No. 9 Virginia (6-3 ACC, 21-5 overall) No. 3 Georgia Tech (6-3 ACC, 19-5 overall) No. 23 Notre Dame (6-3 ACC, 15-6 overall) Boston College (6-3 ACC, 17-8 overall) Pittsburgh (3-3 ACC, 16-6 overall) No. 14 NC State (3-3 ACC, 18-7 overall) Louisville (3-3 ACC, 16-9 overall) Wake Forest (4-5 ACC, 18-7 overall) Duke (4-5 ACC, 17-10 overall) Virginia Tech (4-5 ACC, 12-11 overall) Miami (2-4 ACC, 19-6 overall) Clemson (1-5 ACC, 18-8 overall) Stanford (1-5 ACC, 11-12 overall) California (0-6 ACC, 13-11 overall)

Virginia Tech currently is saddled with the second-lowest overall winning percentage in the conference, having gone 8-6 in non-conference play. The Hokies most recently lost to ETSU 9-4 yesterday afternoon.

Virginia Tech began its season with a 6-1 record, though it lost the first game of a three-contest set with Rutgers, 16-1. The Hokies bounced back against the Scarlet Knights, winning 9-8 (10 innings) and 4-3. Virginia Tech then scraped by James Madison, 5-4, before being swept in the Globe Life Classic by Texas A&M (10-0), Mississippi State (15-8) and Tennessee (3-1). In the first 14 innings of the three-game event, Virginia Tech was outscored 20-2.

This season, Virginia Tech has seen contributions from younger players but regression from older, more established pieces. In conference play, freshman Ethan Ball, who plays mostly at second base, leads the team with a .343 batting average. Sophomore Hudson Lutterman comes in behind him with a .333 clip, while Mount St. Mary's transfer Sam Grube (sophomore) sports a .324 clip.

In contrast, Virginia Tech's two lowest-averaging hitters in league play are both experienced at the college level. Owen Petrich, a fifth-year third baseman who transferred from Saint Joseph's, is hitting at a .125 clip, while returning redshirt senior Treyson Hughes has a marginally higher .129 mark in ACC games.

In regard to pitching, Virginia Tech has struggled. Though several have shined — those being Brody Roe (1.50 ERA in 6.0 IP), Preston Crowl (4.91 ERA in 7.1 IP) and Brendan Yagesh (6.35 ERA in 11.1 IP), several options have struggled.

Aiden Robertson, who transferred in from Walters State Community College and opted to enter Virginia Tech instead of going to the Texas Rangers' farm system in the MLB, has struggled. Through four frames of ACC competition, he has been tagged with a 13.50 ERA. Moreover, Friday-turned-Saturday starter Brett Renfrow, the Hokies' presumable ace entering the season, has logged a 9.75 ERA across 12 innings of ACC ball.

Virginia Tech draws an easier draw from the top echelon of ACC foes in Georgia Tech and UVa. this weekend, however. Stanford, which sits second-to-last in the ACC standings, was swept by Wake Forest (7-4, 12-9, 14-10). In their last ACC series, the Cardinal beat Pittsburgh in game one, 9-7, but lost their final two games of the three-game stint by 11-10 and 10-5 margins. Stanford enters the contest on a four-game winning streak, having swept Utah Valley (4-3, 17-10, 15-9, 15-6).