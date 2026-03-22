Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 3
Virginia Tech baseball squares off against Duke in the third game of the series at 1 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game
Here are the Hokies' starters:
- 1B Sam Grube
- SS Pete Daniel
- 2B Ethan Ball
- LF Nick Locurto
- DH Hudson Lutterman
- RF Sam Gates
- 3B Owen Petrich
- C Henry Cooke
- CF Treyson Hughes
Starting Pitcher: Griffin Stieg (RHP)
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.