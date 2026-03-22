Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 3

Virginia Tech baseball squares off against Duke in the third game of the series at 1 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game

Here are the Hokies' starters:

1B Sam Grube SS Pete Daniel 2B Ethan Ball LF Nick Locurto DH Hudson Lutterman RF Sam Gates 3B Owen Petrich C Henry Cooke CF Treyson Hughes

Starting Pitcher: Griffin Stieg (RHP)