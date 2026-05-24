Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Close on Tonali; Palmer Eyes Rival Premier League Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alisson may have played his final game for Liverpool. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Having missed out on European soccer next season, Chelsea are open to bids for a whole host of players. Roméo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Andrey Santos, Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto are among those that could be sold. (Source: Striver)

Cole Palmer could be tempted to pursue his own exit from Chelsea and may be interested in a reunion with former manager Enzo Maresca at Manchester City. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall is considering an exit after missing out on a spot in England’s World Cup roster. Manchester United are long-term admirers and have been boosted by the player’s reluctance to return to London. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Despite an initial reluctance, Liverpool are now ready to sell goalkeeper Alisson after honest talks with the Brazil international. A fee of $17 million (€15 million, £13 million) will be demanded for the Juventus target. (Source: Tuttosport)

Arsenal recently sent scouts to watch United States youth international center back Noahkai Banks, 19, in action for Augsburg. (Source: Sky Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven would be keen to join Liverpool this summer if the Reds make a move. As it stands, no approach has been made. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Atlético Madrid midfielder Éderson has turned down a recent approach from another club in favor of waiting for an agreement with Man Utd. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Alongside Éderson, Man Utd are also close to an agreement with Newcastle over Italy international Sandro Tonali. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Man Utd are set to trigger their one-year extension clause in Jadon Sancho’s contract to prevent the winger leaving on a free transfer, although they will still look to sell him for a small fee. (Source: SPORT BILD)

Everton plan to try to sign Man City winger Jack Grealish on a second season-long loan, although the departure of manager Pep Guardiola could open the door to a comeback at the Etihad. (Source: Liverpool ECHO)

Liverpool are ready to sell midfielder Curtis Jones for a fee of $46 million (£35 million). Aston Villa and Tottenham are among his admirers. (Source: Caught Offside)

La Liga

Harry Kane is a target for Barcelona. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Atop Barcelona’s list of striker targets are Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez, Chelsea’s João Pedro and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, but the Blaugrana are prepared to pursue lower-profile targets if deals for those three prove impossible. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

There is a mutual interest in a summer transfer between Atlético Madrid and Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, who is prioritizing a move to La Liga if he leaves Spurs. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid are increasingly open to sending Argentine winger Franco Mastantuono on loan next season. Tottenham, now confirmed to be in the Premier League next season, are the most likely landing spot. A deal could be struck quickly ahead of preseason. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona hope to sell goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen this summer but are struggling to find a suitable suitor. The German is reluctant to leave Europe even though most of the interest in his services has come from Saudi Arabia. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva after his imminent departure from Man City. (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS