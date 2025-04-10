Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Defeat Troy in Ranked Showdown
Virginia Tech was looking for a big win tonight and they got one against the Troy Trojans.
Starting on the mound for Troy, left-handed junior Drew Nelson faced early struggles against the Hokies' lineup. Nelson pitched just two innings, surrendering three earned runs on six hits and one walk, while failing to collect any strikeouts.
Virginia Tech's left-handed freshman Chase Swift on the other hand, delivered a dominant start, tossing a scoreless first inning where he struck out the side.
In the bottom of the frame, the Hokies struck first offensively, with catcher Henry Cooke knocking a single to center field to drive in centerfielder Jared Davis.
Swift continued his strong performance in the second inning, striking out two batters and keeping Troy off the board. The Hokies provided him with additional run support, scoring two runs in the bottom half. Shortstop Clay Grady laced a double to left field, followed by left fielder Ben Watson's RBI single to bring Grady home.
Swift capped off his outing with another scoreless inning in the third, finishing his three innings of work allowing just one hit and two walks, while striking out six.
Junior Josh Berzonski took over in relief to start the fourth inning for Virginia Tech, but Troy managed to cut into their deficit. Right fielder Gavin Schrader drove an RBI double to make it a 3-1 game.
From the fifth inning onward, both pitching staffs put on a clinic, with neither team scoring for the remainder of the game.
For Virginia Tech, the combined efforts of Berzonski, Preston Crowl, Brendan Yagesh, Mathieu Curtis, and Grant Manning resulted in a remarkable showing, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out 10 in scoreless relief. Similarly, Troy's Noah Thigpen and Luke Lyon gave up no hits and just one walk, with four strikeouts.
Virginia Tech aims to build on its impressive 6-1 record against ranked opponents as it prepares to face No. 9 Florida State in a three-game series.
First pitch of Game 1 against the Seminoles is set for Friday, April 11, at 6:00 p.m. EST.
