Virginia Tech among several schools showing interest in highly touted Big 12 guard
Earlier this week, Kansas State guard Brendan Hausen entered the Transfer Portal. Since then, he has gauged interest from some of the top schools in the nation, with Virginia Tech among the many.
20 total schools made it onto Tipton's list, proving how valuable of a prospect Hausen is.
Hausen has already entered the portal once, after transferring from his original school Villanova after two years as a member of the Big East side.
In Hausen's two years at Villanova, he saw limited time as a freshman, averaging just about nine minutes a game and three points to follow suit, before seeing improved minutes in a squad that went 18-16. In his second year, Hausen saw about 18 minutes and averaged around six points a game.
However, Hausen hit the portal after two years at Villanova, and moved to Kansas State. At Kansas State, Hausen became a staple of a team that went 16-17. Hausen started all 33 games he played, and he managed almost 28 minutes and nearly 11 points on nearly 40% from both the field and beyond the arc.
If Hausen was to find his way to Blacksburg, he could easily slot into a Virginia Tech team that is in dire need of experience.
As it stands, Virginia Tech has lost eight players either due to the portal or to graudation. While the Hokies brought in West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry who adds a little bit back to the squad, there are still massive question marks over what starting five this team will field heading into the first game of next season.
What Mike Young's squad may lack however, is simply the sheer quality seen from the other schools pursuing Hausen.
10 of the 20 schools listed by Tipton made at least the field of 68, flexing just how strong the competition is for Hausen.
It also is not a help that Hausen is a native of Amarillo, Texas, so Virginia Tech does not offer a competitive edge in having a homegrown player possibly joining the ranks.
It is worth noting that Hausen's ambitions of his desired school are unclear, afterall, Hausen committed to a program in Pennsylvania out of high school and when he made his first move, he went to a school predicted to finish eighth in the Big 12 last, so it is important to not rule out the Hokies.
