Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Sweep Series Over Wake Forest for the First Time in Four Years
On Sunday, the Virginia Tech Hokies defeated No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-5, completing a three-game series sweep on the road. This marks Virginia Tech's first sweep over Wake Forest since 2021 and their first ranked sweep since defeating Pittsburgh in the same year.
For the third time in the series, the Hokies struck first. In the top of the third inning, shortstop Clay Grady delivered a sacrifice fly to score catcher Alex French, giving Virginia Tech an early 1-0 advantage.
The Demon Deacons leveled the game in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a wild pitch by right-hander Mathieu Curtis. Curtis finished his outing with two innings pitched, three strikeouts, one hit allowed, and two walks.
In the top of the sixth inning, left fielder Ben Watson broke the tie with a towering opposite-field solo home run.
Regaining the lead, the Demon Deacons drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, sparked by consecutive hits — a single from pinch hitter Luke Costello, followed by a triple from second baseman Antonio Morales.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Virginia Tech entered the final frame down 3-2. The Hokies erupted for a four-run ninth inning, ignited by a trio of consecutive hits: a double by pinch hitter Ethan Gibson, an RBI double by third baseman Hudson Lutterman, and an RBI single by pinch hitter David Lewis to take the 4-3 lead.
Building on the momentum, second baseman Jared Davis contributed with a sacrifice fly, followed up by a single off the bat of Ben Watson, extending the Hokies' lead to 6-3.
In a bid to reclaim the lead, Wake Forest's offense mounted a late rally. After Morales drew a walk and center fielder Cam Nelson singled, right fielder Matt Scannell smashed a triple down the right-field line, driving in both runners.
Despite entering his second inning of work, Virginia Tech's Cameron LeJeune remained on the mound and earned the win. The right-hander closed the game with a crucial final out, forcing Wake Forest's left fielder Javar Williams into a flyout that halted their rally. Wake Forest concluded the contest with 15 runners left stranded on base.
Up next, Virginia Tech is set to take on Radford on Tuesday, April 1, at English Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.
