Virginia Tech Hokies at the 2024 Olympics, August 2nd: Neil Gourley Qualifies for Semi-Finals
Neil Gourley, Great Britain, Track & Field, 1,500-Meter
The Men's 1500m Round 1 was today and Neil Gourley faced off against Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 2020 Gold medalist and the favorite to win the event this year. Granted it was just a qualifying race, but Gourley kept pace with Ingebrigtsen, and finished within fourteen hundredths of a second with Jacob. The qualifying format is a little different in this race, with the top six from each heat advancing, meaning times during qualifying are much slower than they will be later in time. Gourley will face off against Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr, the two favorites for the event.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Canada, Men's Basketball
Sami Hill, Canada, Women's Basketball
Did not see any action on August 2nd. Will see next action against Nigeria on August 4th.
Sergio López Miró, Iceland, Swimming, Coach
Miró has finished his 2024 Olympics duties as a coach, as his two swimmers have swam in all their events. Read about Snæfríður Jórunnardóttir, Miró’s swimmer, here.
Carles Coll Marti, Spain, Men's Swimming, 4x100m Medley Relay
Did not see any action on August 2nd. Will swim in the 4x100m Medley Relay’s second heat on August 3rd.
Ian Ho, Hong Kong, Men's Swimming, 50m Freestyle
Did not see any action on August 2nd. Has seen full Olympic action, swimming in the 50m freestyle and the 100m freestyle.
Luis Dominguez Calogne, Spain, Men's Swimming, 4x100 & 4x200 Freestyle Relay
Did not see any action on August 2nd. Read about Dominguez Calogne' 4x100 Freestyle Relay here. Luis has seen full Olympic action in the 4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relay.
Mario Molla Yanes, Spain, Men's Swimming, 100m Butterfly, 4x100 Freestyle Relay, and 4x100 Medley Relay
Molla Yanes competed in the 100m men’s butterfly today. Mario competed in the second heat, and was hoping to qualify among the likes of Caleb Dressel and Josh Liendo. Mario kept pace with the top two swimmers in his heat, and ended third in his heat, hoping that he could find a place in the semi-finals race. Molla Yanes unfortunately did not qualify, and finished with a time of 52.27. Read about Molla Yanes' 4x100 Freestyle Relay here. Molla Yanes' next competition will be in the 4x100 medley relay on August 3rd.
Carmen Weiler Sastre, Spain, Women's Swimming, 100m Backstroke & 200m Backstroke
Did not see any action on August 2nd. She has seen her full Olympic action, competing in the 100m and 200m backstroke.
Emily Santos, Panama, Women's Swimming, 100m Breaststroke
Did not see any action on August 2nd. She has seen her full Olympic action, competing in the 100m breaststroke.
Maxine Egner, Botswana, Women's Swimming, 100m Freestyle
Did not see any action on August 2nd. She has seen her full Olympic action, competing in the 100m freestyle.