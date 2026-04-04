BLACKSBURG, Va. — Redshirt freshman Bree Carrico rode a no-hitter into the fifth frame while the No. 11/12 Virginia Tech Hokies offense piled nine runs across five frames to run-rule the Clemson Tigers.

Tech (32-5, 8-3 ACC) picked up their eighth run-rule victory in its last 11 total affairs, as the Hokies ramped up their attack against Clemson (25-14, 7-7) as the contest progressed.

"[We] didn't let last night bother us too much," Hokies head coach Pete D'Amour said. "We're ready to go from pitch one."

In the bottom of the first frame, it appeared that Tech was satisfied with scoring by any means necessary. As with two outs, and Jordan Lynch and Zoe Yaeger on the corners, Yaeger took off for second baiting the throw down from catcher Corri Hicks and forcing a rundown as Lynch scurried 60 feet home to score.

"No, we don't practice it... Yeah, I guess we do in the fall," D'Amour said. "We just haven't used it this year, just a good opportunity to try it."

Designated player Kylie Aldridge, who batted second and with one out in both the second and fifth innings, started her 3-for-3 day by legging out an infield single up the middle to second baseman Marian Collins.

Aldridge eventually came in to score for the only run in the second on a two-out RBI line drive from the Hokies' nine-hole batter, shortstop Annika Rohs. Rohs roped the ball to the opposing shortstop, Kiley Channell, who dove to knock it down, but not in time to catch Aldridge, who was running on any contact in the two-out scenario.

Aldridge's second run scored was from herself to open the scoring in the bottom of the fifth; she lined a homer into the trees beyond right field.

A few seconds prior to Aldridge's blast, she watched freshman pitcher Keira Crosby's 3-1 delivery go, expecting a walk as she dropped her bat and started her trot down to first base, but strike was the call. So, she dug back in for one more pitch, which happened to be the insurance adding solo shot to open the four-run fifth.

"It was resetting my mindset of, well, I'd rather hit than walk anyways," said Aldridge.

The homerun in the fifth wasn't the most impactful for the Hokies, however, as in the third, first baseman Michelle Chatfield rallied for the biggest momentum block of the game with a three-run homer against fifth-year starter Abby Dunning.

"That was awesome, we had a gameplan and Michelle stuck to it," said Aldridge. "Being able to give her a big hug when she crossed the plate was awesome."

All the while, Carrico was dealing in the circle, as she completely shut down the Tigers through four frames, not allowing a single hit, only seeing three base runners over that stretch on three separate walks.

"I don't think they knew what to do first time through the lineup, so mixing my pitches, mixing where I was throwing it," said Carrico. "I don't think they knew where it was coming."

The first of three Clemson base knocks in the contest came from the nine-hole, Taylor Pipkins, who timed Carrico's 0-1 delivery with two outs, giving enough air under the ball to line it over the left field wall.

"I was a little disappointed, but it was only one [run]," said Carrico.

"I looked at Bree [Carrico] and said 'Bree we're fine, we're going to walk it off for you right here," exclaimed Aldridge.

After Aldridge's fifth inning homer which extended the lead back to five, 6-1, the Hokies drew three walks from Gaby Mizelle, Rachel Castine, and then Rohs stood as both the bases loading walk and the trigger to roll the lineup over Stetson transfer Addison Foster, who smacked a two RBI double on the first pitch she saw.

Two more walks ended the afternoon affair, when Abromavage watched four straight balls go bye to bring in Rohs to hit the eight-run advantage needed for the run rule.

Tech's rubber match will take place on Saturday, April 4, once against with a 6 p.m. ET first pitch time, with coverage available on the ACC Network Extra.