Virginia Tech Football: Six Hokies Listed In PFF's Latest Top 300 Big Board
PFF has recently dropped their draft guide for 2025 NFL Draft.
The company has been a pioneer for the statistic-heavy era we live in today. Alongside their grading system, they've remained at the top of the industry in pre-draft coverage. They provide scouting reports for up to 300 prospects every year, combined with their grading history throughout their collegiate career.
In their most recent big board, they've ranked six Hokies in their top 300 players. Here's what they have to say about each Hokie.
103: Dorian Strong - CB
This may come as a shock to some fans, but Strong has remained the top Hokie in PFF's eyes for months.
Strong performed well at his pro day and has the tape to turn the heads of every NFL team. While his 73.9 graded season from PFF was a step down from 2023, he remained one of the best corners in the ACC.
Strong had formal interviews with the Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, and Rams at the combine, alongside an informal meeting with the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
Here is PFF's profile on the All-ACC Third Teamer:
Strong, ironically, lacks some strength in press-man coverage and run-defense situations near the line of scrimmage, but he is a smart, competitive zone-scheme cornerback with a natural ability to get his hands on passes and cause constant disruption at the catch point.
115: Aeneas Peebles - DT
The Duke transfer was the top name brought in during Virginia Tech's previous off-season. He lived up to the hype, coming off an appearance on the All-ACC First Team and All-American Third Team.
PFF likes Peebles's game but is not a fan of his measurements. This was also reflected in his RAS, where his composite size grade was the only thing holding him back. His testing stands out and will likely outshine his measurements. After all, it wouldn't be the first time we've seen an undersized defensive tackle shine at the pro level.
Here's what PFF had to say about the All-American:
Peebles' measurables won't do him any favors on draft night, but his tape shows a quick, instinctive 3-technique defensive tackle whose finesse game can be impactful in a rotational role.
132: Bhayshul Tuten - RB
This may seem too low for Tuten after the pre-draft process he's had.
Tuten's combine has been talked about endlessly, and every conversation he's had with teams has been positive. Pittsburgh and Dallas are scheduled to meet with him before the draft, making him the only Hokie with confirmed top-30 visits. He's back to full health and looks to push the view that he's an ideal every down back.
Some scouts worry that he has a fumbling issue and can't hold his own in the NFL in pass protection. While he only has two fumbles for a loss, his nine total fumbles lead some to believe his ball security will hold him back.
PFF had this to say about the speedy back:
Tuten is a speedy slasher who can succeed behind a zone-blocking scheme, boasting the movement skills to be productive between the tackles if his vision becomes more confident there. He must improve his pass protection and ball security to become a reliable rotational player.
136: Antwaun Powell-Ryland - DE
Powell-Ryland made an unforgettable impact on Hokies football. His production is elite, with the most sacks in D-1 football over the last two seasons. His 16-sack season was recognized nationally, earning an All-American Third Team bid alongside an All-ACC First Team appearance.
As if this hasn't been said enough, scouts have doubted his ability to dominate in the NFL based on his measurables. His arm size has been heavily critiqued based on them being below average. During his combine interview, he commented on this critique by saying, "They're long enough to get 16 sacks, so it is what it is."
Powell-Ryland tested great in both Indianapolis and Blacksburg. The star edge rusher may leave this year's class as one of the most underrated players, if that's even possible after a 16-sack campaign.
PFF had this to say about the Hokies' sack master:
Powell-Ryland may be a little scheme-specific due to his measurables, but he has the pass-rush speed and acumen to be a rotational outside linebacker with the potential for impact plays.
189: Jaylin Lane - WR
Lane is the last Hokie ranked within the top 200 players.
The speedy receiver, unfortunately, has not had a profile posted by PFF just yet, but he has put plenty of work on tape for us to know what he can be at the pro level. His 4.35 40-yard dash ranked among the combine's best. While his production left more on the table then he'd hoped, he still made the most of his opportunities.
Lane was a big play waiting to happen in Blacksburg. His ability to move in open space was showcased as a receiver, runner, and returner. His fluidity is something NFL teams strive for on offense.
Only one formal visit during the combine was reported, with the Buccaneers showing interest. This class for the Hokies is filled with physical freaks, and Lane follows suit. With a day-three appearance most likely for him, he'll have plenty of work to do once he finds his new home.
292: Da'Quan Felton - WR
Felton wraps up this list for Virginia Tech. He also has not had a draft profile on PFF yet.
After leading the team in receiving in 2023, production stepped down in 2024. Felton has elite size for his position and was the Hokies' go-to deep threat for a while. The connection between him and Kyron Drones was a storyline headed into 2024 but quickly faded as the season went on.
Felton helped his stock at the combine. His 8.29 RAS was towards the top of his position group. He showcased his deep ball tracking and hands at his pro day this past Wednesday.
Felton knows he has a lot left to prove. He tried his best at a bounce back mid-way through the year, but it was too late. PFF graded him at 59.3, a grade well below his capabilities. Similar to Lane, the Portsmouth native will have a competitive camp once he enters into the league.