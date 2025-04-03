Virginia Tech Softball: Tech Smolder Flames to Earn Season Sweep

Virginia Tech Softball: Virginia Tech Smolders Liberty Flames to Earn Season Sweep
In the second game of the season for these two in-state foes, the No.11 Virginia Tech Hokies (29-5, 8-1 ACC) did not allow a run in their 6-0 win over the No. 24 Liberty Flames (31-7, 11-0).
In the last contest, Emma Lemley, the Lynchburg area native, no-hit the Flames in a five-inning contest that was called due to run rule. She would once again be getting the start for Tech in the circle today.
The thought of Lemley riding her previous no-hitter into this game was nullified on the second pitch of the game, when Liberty infielder Savannah Woodard lined a soft double into left-center to start the game. Two walks drawn from Rachel Roupe and Brynn McManus would load the bases for Liberty. Lemley would extinguish the Flames' attack, retiring the next two batters in succession to get out of the jam.
"I really think I just had trouble finding the umpire's zone in the first inning. I usually never walk two people in the first inning of a game... I thought after the first inning it was going to be another 130-140 pitch game," Lemley said. "I was just able to make adjustments, and re-focus, and center in, and just trying to spin the ball and get them out the rest of the game."
Tech would ambush Liberty pitcher Elena Escobar early, with right fielder Cori McMillan leading off the bottom of the first with a no-doubt moonshot over the left field wall.
A double from infielder Rachel Castine would continue the rally for the Hokies before Bre Peck would ultimately cash in Castine with a warning track RBI single that would extend the Hokies' lead, 2-0.
Catcher Zoe Yaeger would strike out, signaling the end for Escobar's day, lasting just one inning. Similar to the last start against the Hokies, Liberty's gameplan was to use Escobar as an opener and bring in Paige Bachman to do the heavy lifting in the circle today.
A lone single from Flames catcher Savannah Jessee was the only action until the bottom of the third. With two outs, Tech would bring a two-out rally into fruition---A single from Kylie Aldridge followed up by a four-pitch walk to Peck brought freshman Jordan Lynch up to the plate. After falling back 0-1 in the count, Lynch turned on her pitch, sending the ball soaring over the right field fence for a three-run home run.
"I was just seeing the ball very well... I knew I had to change up a little bit because they had just brought in a drop ball pitcher, so I really need to get under the ball... I swung and missed on the first, so I was like ok, let me reset, get the next one and then I hit it and it felt really good," Lynch said.
Liberty would have its next scoring chance at the top of the fifth. A full-count sharply hit ball to Annika Rohs at shortstop caused some trouble in field, allowing Rachel Craine to reach base on an error. Woodard would wear a pitch to move Craine up 60 feet into scoring position. Lemley once again, in a jam with two outs, found her final two outs of the inning to escape unscathed.
The Hokies needed three runs to end the game early in the fifth due to run rule against the Flames once more. Another double from Aldridge and a passed ball that followed placed her at third with no outs. Peck would draw a walk to put runners on the corners, and Liberty head coach Dot Richardson decided Bachman's day was done, making her last pitching change to sophomore Kaylan Yoder.
Lynch would tally her fourth RBI of the game, on Yoder's first pitch, sending the ball blasting right back up the middle. With no outs, it looked like Tech could end this game early, but Yoder didn't allow another hit in the inning.
Lemley would pitch herself into one more debacle, when it seemed like the Flames would amass their own two-out rally. A single from Paige Doerr would put runners on the corners for Liberty. Lemley, who focused in, would not let this attack rattle her, striking out Jessee to end the frame.
"We try to kind of preach pitch-to-pitch, just win this next pitch, and I think last weekend prepared me for those moments, because there were a lot of big moments... So when I have people on first and third like that, I'm just trying to keep that pitch-to-pitch mindset."
Lemley would close out the game for the Hokies en route to a nine-strikeout performance, her fifth of the sort this season. Almost doubling her strikeout count from the five she picked up in Lynchburg.
Tech will now travel down to face the N.C. State Wolfpack in an ACC conference matchup in Raleigh, NC. The series will start Friday at 6 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
