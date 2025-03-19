2025 WBIT: Complete Bracket Predictions For This Year's Tournament
The first round will take place on Thursday, March 20. Matchups will be played on the college campuses of the higher seeded team. Virginia Tech, Colorado, James Madison, and Saint Joseph's enter the WBIT as top seeds.
Saint Joseph's is set to compete against U of Albany in the first round. The Hawks squeaked their way into the third round of the Atlantic-10 Tournament before being eliminated by George Mason (73-58). The Albany Great Danes finished first in the America East and posted a particularly impressive 73-70 win over Syracuse in Syracuse, early in the season. This win marked the first time U of Albany had upset a Power-5 team since 2016. The Great Danes have shown they can turn on the fire when they need to, and have a record of 10-5 when playing away. U of Albany may be responsible for the first upset of the bracket. Should they win, they would advance to the second round to take on the winner of Villanova and Boston College.
Villanova will host Boston College, who hold a record of 3-9 when playing away. Villanova will likely take the first round win and advance to the second round to face either Saint Joseph's or U of Albany. The Wildcats have a strong chance of advancing to the quarterfinals given their dominant victory over Saint Joseph's earlier this season (81-65).
Teams to watch out for include Drake, Seton Hall, Villanova, and Florida.
The first game of the tournament will tip off at 3 PM EST between Drake (22-11) and Marquette (20-10). The Bulldogs' last WBIT appearance was in 2022 in which they advanced to the third round before being eliminated by South Dakota State (84-66). The Marquette Golden Eagles finished fourth in the Big East and have an NET ranking of 63 compared to Drake's 68 NET. The Golden Eagles are unseeded and will be traveling to Iowa to face the No. 4 seeded Bulldogs on their home turf. Not only does Drake have the home-court advantage, they have also shown they can hold their weight against Big East teams, narrowly losing to Creighton 80-72, and coming just shy of victory against Big 12's Iowa State (80-78). Given Drake's strength against bigger conference teams and their home-court advantage, the Bulldogs are most likely to advance to the second round. From there, the Bulldogs may cause some trouble for the JMU Dukes.
Final Four: Virginia Tech, Colorado, Seton Hall, and Drake
Champion: Colorado
