Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Clinch Series Win Over No. 16 Wake Forest With 11-8 Victory

Virginia Tech moves to 18-8 with their win today and got a series win over one of the top teams in the conference

Taylor Bretl, Jackson Caudell

On Saturday, the Virginia Tech Hokies _ to the No.16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, _ to _. The win gave the Hokies the series win after defeating the Demon Deacons 13-2 on Friday. The loss knotted the series with one game left on Sunday.

Off to a hot start, the Hokies scored five unanswered runs. Rallying with two outs, back-to-back hits from third baseman Hudson Lutterman and first baseman Garrett Michel gave the Hokies an early 3-0 lead.

Adding on to the offense in the second inning, left fielder Ben Watson hit a two-run home run, scoring second baseman Jared Davis to give the Hokies a 5-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Hokies built their lead to as much as 8-0 , capitalizing on a series of mistakes by Wake Forest. The sequence unraveled in three straight at bats. Center fielder Treyson Grady drawing a bases-loaded walk, shortstop Clay Grady reaching on a fielder’s choice, and the Jared Davis reaching safely following a throwing error by Wake Forest third baseman Kade Lewis.

In the bottom half of the third inning, the Demon Deacons responded quick, narrowing their deficit to just two runs after a display of power. They hit three, two-run home runs, delivered by right fielder Matt Scannell, third baseman Kade Lewis, and capped off by center fielder Javar Williams.

After Wake Forest cut the lead to 8-7 in the fourth inning, it looked like the Hokies might give up their 8-0 lead, but they held on.

A wild pitch scored a runner in the 5th to make it 9-7 and one inning later, a two-run home run from Michel gave Virginia Tech an 11-7 lead. With only three innings left, the Hokies had to protect a lead and they did. The Demon Deacons got a solo home run from Lewis in the bottom of the 8th, but that was the last run of the game for either team. Virginia Tech held on for a great 11-8 win and earned a series win vs one of the best teams in the ACC and the country.

Taylor Bretl
Along with covering the Hokies for Virginia Tech On SI, Taylor also writes for Yardbarker covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA football and basketball. He also runs his own baseball media company, Around the Globe Baseball, covering the MLB. He is currently a Junior at Virginia Tech and majors in sports media and analytics

Jackson Caudell
Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell