Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Clinch Series Win Over No. 16 Wake Forest With 11-8 Victory
Off to a hot start, the Hokies scored five unanswered runs. Rallying with two outs, back-to-back hits from third baseman Hudson Lutterman and first baseman Garrett Michel gave the Hokies an early 3-0 lead.
Adding on to the offense in the second inning, left fielder Ben Watson hit a two-run home run, scoring second baseman Jared Davis to give the Hokies a 5-0 lead.
In the third inning, the Hokies built their lead to as much as 8-0 , capitalizing on a series of mistakes by Wake Forest. The sequence unraveled in three straight at bats. Center fielder Treyson Grady drawing a bases-loaded walk, shortstop Clay Grady reaching on a fielder’s choice, and the Jared Davis reaching safely following a throwing error by Wake Forest third baseman Kade Lewis.
In the bottom half of the third inning, the Demon Deacons responded quick, narrowing their deficit to just two runs after a display of power. They hit three, two-run home runs, delivered by right fielder Matt Scannell, third baseman Kade Lewis, and capped off by center fielder Javar Williams.
After Wake Forest cut the lead to 8-7 in the fourth inning, it looked like the Hokies might give up their 8-0 lead, but they held on.
A wild pitch scored a runner in the 5th to make it 9-7 and one inning later, a two-run home run from Michel gave Virginia Tech an 11-7 lead. With only three innings left, the Hokies had to protect a lead and they did. The Demon Deacons got a solo home run from Lewis in the bottom of the 8th, but that was the last run of the game for either team. Virginia Tech held on for a great 11-8 win and earned a series win vs one of the best teams in the ACC and the country.
